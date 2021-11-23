Thanksgiving recipe: Easy, savory sausage stuffing

Ready to take your stuffing to the next level? Add sausage. Savory and satisfying, whip up this easy sausage stuffing from Elia Garrison at Conservamome.com this Thanksgiving or whenever the mood for stuffing strikes.

"My mother-in-law gave this recipe to me to use for Thanksgiving almost 18 years ago," says Garrison. "This has become a favorite recipe in our home. Once you try sausage stuffing, you'll never want to eat stuffing another way again."

Sausage Stuffing by Elia Garrison at Conservamome.com

Makes 10 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

5 cups bread cubes

3 tablespoons butter

3 stalks celery, diced

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, smashed and sliced

1 ½ tablespoons poultry seasoning

1 pound sausage

2 cups chicken broth

Instructions:

1. Place the bread cubes in a 9" x 16" casserole dish and allow them to dry out for a couple of hours or overnight.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook for 2 minutes before adding the garlic. Cook for 1 additional minute.

3. Add the sausage and ½ tablespoon poultry seasoning and cook until well-browned, stirring occasionally, about 5-6 minutes.

4. Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Scoop the skillet mixture over the bread cubes and stir to combine. Pour the chicken broth over the stuffing and stir well to combine.

5. Sprinkle on remaining poultry seasoning and stir. Bake the stuffing for 35-45 minutes, until the top is crispy and browned.