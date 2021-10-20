This beef stew only takes 10 minutes of prep time: Try the recipe

On chillier fall days we all crave something a little heartier, a little warmer, a little beefier. That’s why we can’t get enough of this simple beef stew recipe from Amanda of Gluten-Free Tranquility.

"I love this easy beef stew recipe for fall as it is so simple to make with only a few kitchen staple ingredients. Perfect cozy comfort food for those cooler nights and has been a family favorite for many years," Amanda tells Fox News.

A great canvas for variation, feel free to get creative with what you throw in the old Crock-Pot or casserole dish. "The great thing about this recipe is that it is so adaptable to suit your family’s tastes or use up any vegetables that you have in the kitchen," she adds. (Some ideas: Swap in the carrots for other root vegetables, or trade the onion for a shallot).

Read on for the recipe and grab those spoons.

Beef Stew recipe from Gluten-Free Tranquility

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1.75 pounds diced beef

1 large brown onion cut and sliced to your preferred size

2 tbsp oil

16 ounces beef broth/stock (Be sure to check it is gluten-free)

2-3 carrots cut and sliced into approx 1-inch chunks

2-3 large potatoes - quartered (or 4-6 baby potatoes halved)

2 heaped tbsp cornstarch

pinch of salt and pepper

Fresh parsley to garnish, optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Heat the oil in a non-stick pan. Carefully brown the beef in the hot pan and once almost browned add in the cut onion for the remaining last few minutes till it slightly softened. Transfer the beef, onion, and any juices into the casserole dish. Pour the beef broth/stock over the meat. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and give it a good stir. Ensure that all the meat is covered with the liquid, and add a little extra water if needed. Place lid on the dish and put in the oven for 60 minutes. Carefully remove the dish from the oven and add in the sliced carrot and potatoes. stir gently and place the lid on the dish and carefully put it back in the oven for a further 60 minutes. Mix cornflour/cornstarch with 3-4 tablespoons of water to make a slurry, and it is a smooth liquid with no lumps. Gently remove the dish from the oven and add in the slurry, stirring as it is poured in. Place back in the oven for a further 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Notes

This recipe is gluten- and dairy-free. Just be sure to check all the ingredients list when using beef broth to ensure it is gluten-free as some brands may contain gluten.

To make this stew in the slow cooker or crockpot after browning the meat, put all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on high for 3-4 hrs or on low for 5-6 hrs. Add in the cornflour/cornstarch slurry in the last 30 minutes.

What's the best storage for this beef stew? This can be stored in a sealed container or tub and placed in the fridge for up to 2-3 days. Reheat in the microwave or in a pot.

Is it suitable for freezing? Yes, this beef stew can be placed in a freezer-safe container or bag for up to 3 months. Defrost fully in the refrigerator or at room temperature before reheating in the microwave or a pot.