Split pea soup recipe is savory, smoky perfection
Renowned butcher Schaller & Weber shared its split pea soup recipe with Fox News
Soup season is here. And a nourishing bowl of split pea soup is about as good a place as any to start.
The perfect recipe to try is from Schaller & Weber, a renowned New York City butcher founded in 1937.
"Our split pea soup is a hearty take on a fall favorite," says the company’s vice president, Jesse Denes. "A little meat goes a long way with this recipe, with the finished product being a mellow soup with hints of smoke."
Get the full recipe below.
Schaller & Weber Split Pea Soup
Makes 3-4 servings
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 70 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 slices Schaller & Weber Bacon (chopped), or bacon of choice
- 2 carrots (chopped)
- 2 celery stalks (chopped)
- 1 lb. green split peas, soaked overnight
- 3 cans chicken broth, double strength
- 3 cans water
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 frankfurters, sliced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Cook bacon in a sauce pan until it starts to brown, add onions, carrots and celery, and sauté until the vegetables are lightly browned.
- Add the split peas, chicken broth, water, and bay leaf.
- Bring to boil and simmer on low heat for one hour.
- Add frankfurters, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and continue simmering for ten minutes.
