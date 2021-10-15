Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Split pea soup recipe is savory, smoky perfection

Renowned butcher Schaller & Weber shared its split pea soup recipe with Fox News

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Soup season is here. And a nourishing bowl of split pea soup is about as good a place as any to start. 

The perfect recipe to try is from Schaller & Weber, a renowned New York City butcher founded in 1937.

"Our split pea soup is a hearty take on a fall favorite," says the company’s vice president, Jesse Denes. "A little meat goes a long way with this recipe, with the finished product being a mellow soup with hints of smoke." 

Get the full recipe below.

Now that we’re in soup season, it’s the perfect time to try this split pea soup recipe from Schaller &amp; Weber. (Schaller and Weber)

Schaller & Weber Split Pea Soup

Makes 3-4 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices Schaller & Weber Bacon (chopped), or bacon of choice
  • 2 carrots (chopped)
  • 2 celery stalks (chopped)
  • 1 lb. green split peas, soaked overnight
  • 3 cans chicken broth, double strength
  • 3 cans water
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 frankfurters, sliced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Cook bacon in a sauce pan until it starts to brown, add onions, carrots and celery, and sauté until the vegetables are lightly browned.
  2. Add the split peas, chicken broth, water, and bay leaf.
  3. Bring to boil and simmer on low heat for one hour.
  4. Add frankfurters, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and continue simmering for ten minutes.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.