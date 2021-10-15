Split pea soup recipe is savory, smoky perfection

Soup season is here. And a nourishing bowl of split pea soup is about as good a place as any to start.

The perfect recipe to try is from Schaller & Weber, a renowned New York City butcher founded in 1937.

SMOKED GARLIC PIG SHOTS FOR THE ULTIMATE GAME DAY APPETIZER

"Our split pea soup is a hearty take on a fall favorite," says the company’s vice president, Jesse Denes. "A little meat goes a long way with this recipe, with the finished product being a mellow soup with hints of smoke."

Get the full recipe below.

3 BEAN CHICKEN SOUP FOR A COZY FALL DINNER IDEA

Schaller & Weber Split Pea Soup

Makes 3-4 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices Schaller & Weber Bacon (chopped), or bacon of choice

2 carrots (chopped)

2 celery stalks (chopped)

1 lb. green split peas, soaked overnight

3 cans chicken broth, double strength

3 cans water

1 bay leaf

4 frankfurters, sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions

Cook bacon in a sauce pan until it starts to brown, add onions, carrots and celery, and sauté until the vegetables are lightly browned. Add the split peas, chicken broth, water, and bay leaf. Bring to boil and simmer on low heat for one hour. Add frankfurters, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and continue simmering for ten minutes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER