TikToker participates in adult Easter egg hunt: 'Will 100% do it again'

A viral TikTok video is proving that you’re never too old to enjoy an Easter egg hunt.

Spray paint artist Trenton McIntosh of Trent Paints shared snippets of what took place at an adult Easter egg hunt hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails.

The nature recreation center invited locals to participate in the "Extreme Egg Hunt" at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia, Ohio, on the evening of April 1.

McIntosh, 20, was one of many participants who entered the 18-and-up egg hunt, and he did so alongside his parents.

He told Fox News Digital that there were over 600 people at the county event.

In the 48-second clip he shared to TikTok, McIntosh showed the park was filled with crowds of people before the hunt began. He also noted that vacuums and TVs were listed as winnable prizes.

By the time it got dark, McIntosh can be seen running through a field and grabbing an egg that’s been painted black from the ground. Other participants opted to climb and scour trees for the camouflaged eggs.

McIntosh spared at least one egg from his bag for a woman who was having a hard time finding hidden eggs under the nighttime conditions.

McIntosh’s video has been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

"Honestly a lot more fun than expected," McIntosh captioned his video. "Will 100% do it again."

Most of the commenters under McIntosh’s video shared that they thought the egg hunt looked fun and would be willing to give it a try.

In the end, McIntosh won a card game, a Taco Bell gift card and a face purifier, according to his video.

"Winning the prizes was unexpected and a huge plus for the whole experience turned definitely made my night, even though I didn’t get my vacuum," McIntosh told Fox News Digital. "It was a great family bonding experience and was an ideal family night."

Fox News Digital reached out to Greene County Parks & Trails for comment.