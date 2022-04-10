Expand / Collapse search
Biden admin bringing back White House Easter Egg Roll after 2-year COVID-19 hiatus

The White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
The White House is bringing back the Easter Egg Roll on its grounds after the event was paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families will travel to the executive mansion for the Easter Monday event — set for April 18, 2022 — so children can participate in the annual event. 

The Easter Egg Roll includes an egg rolling race, storytelling opportunities, commemorative photo taking and other fun activities on the White House’s South Lawn.

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been a longstanding tradition for more than 140 years.

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been a longstanding tradition for more than 140 years. (Associated Press)

Instead of rolling hard-boiled eggs, children participating in the White House’s Easter Egg Roll event get souvenir wooden eggs. 

Patriotic consumers had the opportunity to purchase the same wooden Easter egg set that will be given out to 2022 Easter Egg Roll participants. Those egg sets from The White House Historical Association are now completely sold out, according to the gift shop’s website.

The five-piece multicolored collection features designs of the White House South Portico, the Easter Bunny and White House first pets Commander, a German shepherd, and Willow, a tabby cat. 

Participants in the Easter Egg Roll event were picked and announced from a lottery on Thursday, April 7.

The White House Easter Egg Roll got its start in 1878 after then-President Rutherford B. Hayes issued an order that allowed children to roll eggs on White House lawns, according to the National Park Service.

Prior to Hayes’ announcement, egg rolling had become a tradition on Capitol Hill in the 1870s.

The Easter Egg Roll has only been canceled a few times due to wartime struggles, construction and inclement weather, according to The White House Historical Association.

Presidents who have had to cancel the White House Egg Roll include Harry Truman, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden canceled the event due to health risks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

As of Sunday, April 10, the CDC’s COVID-19 County Check tool said the District of Columbia has a "low" coronavirus risk with fewer than 200 infections in the past seven days.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

