Mango-mustard glazed ham for Easter: Try the recipe

If you’re looking for a palate-pleasing way to upgrade your Easter entree, this mango-mustard glazed ham more than fits the bill.

"The glaze is simple, made with only five ingredients, but paints the ham with a deliciously sweet and savory coating that will have family and friends thinking you spent all day in the kitchen," said Siri Daly, a spokesperson for Juicy Juice. "Plus, my kids love the leftovers for melty ham and cheese sandwiches!"

Mango-Mustard Glazed Ham, developed by Siri Daly for Juicy Juice

Makes 10-12 servings

Total time: 90 minutes

Cook time: 75 minutes

Ingredients:

1 10-lb fully-cooked bone-in ham

2 cups Juicy Juice 100% Mango Juice (divided) or mango juice of choice

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

½ cup puréed mango

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Place ham cut-side down on a roasting pan that is heavily lined with foil to prevent burning (also make sure that it will fit on the lower oven shelf).

2. Score the fat and skin with a serrated knife by slicing a diamond pattern (be careful not to cut too deep, you only want to score the very top and not the meat).

3. Pour one cup of the juice all over the ham.

4. Cover the ham with foil, place in the oven and bake for 1 hour.

5. Meanwhile, make your glaze. In a small saucepan, whisk together the remaining cup of juice, puréed mango, Dijon mustard, brown sugar and cinnamon. Bring to a boil then lower to a simmer for 10 minutes.

6. After an hour, remove the ham from the oven and increase the temperature to 400° F. Using a pastry brush, spread half of the glaze over the ham. Return the ham to the oven, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Remove again, brush the remaining glaze over the ham, and cook for another 15 minutes (or until the internal temperature reaches 140° F).

7. Let the ham sit for around 20 minutes before slicing.

This original recipe is owned by Juicy Juice and was shared with Fox News.

