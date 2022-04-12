Easter 2022: Egg hunts return across America after COVID-19 pandemic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Easter egg hunts may have taken a bit of a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of America’s most iconic and festive searches are now back in 2022.

From the gardens of North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate to the White House's South Lawn in Washington, D.C., locations all across the country are hosting Easter-related events as the nation gets outside again and prepares to welcome the Easter spirit.

BIDEN ADMIN BRINGING BACK WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL AFTER 2-YEAR COVID-19 HIATUS

Here are some Easter celebrations across the U.S. that are making a comeback in 2022.

Biltmore Estate Easter Scavenger Hunt in Asheville, NC

Instead of the Biltmore’s traditional egg hunt on the front lawn of the 8,000-acre property, the Asheville estate is hosting its second-annual Easter scavenger hunt on April 16 and 17 this year.

For this scavenger hunt, participants need to find giant Easter eggs in the gardens, both inside the Biltmore House and in Antler Hill Village.

Once all 25 decorated eggs are located and captured in a photo, children 9 years and younger will be awarded a treat bag, which includes a special commemorative egg.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Easter eggs built by Biltmore's in-house carpentry team stand three feet tall. They're decorated by artists from the Haywood County NC Arts Council.

Tickets for the hunt are included with admission onto the grounds.

Lincoln Park Zoo Easter ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ in Chicago, IL

Lincoln Park Zoo’s egg hunt is making a comeback this year with an Easter blowout sponsored by Kinder Joy.

The zoo’s "Easter Egg-Stravaganza" on April 16, 2022, will include multiple egg hunts for different age groups, photos with the Easter bunny, free carousel and train rides, and other outdoor activities.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"Just like Kinder Joy, Chicago’s free zoo is known for creating authentic and connected moments where awe, wonder and childhood joy are at the center of shared family experiences," Kinder Joy vice president of marketing Felipe Riera Michelotti said in a statement.

"And we look forward to connecting with these families in a new capacity."

TIKTOKER PARTICIPATES IN ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT: ‘WILL 100% DO IT AGAIN’

For the first time, each $35 ticket purchase includes a $5 ZooBucks voucher to be redeemed at the local café, which offers mimosa and Bloody Mary beverages for grown-ups.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

This event is already sold out for kids as of right now.

White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C.

The Biden administration is bringing back the historic White House Easter Egg Roll; the event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 at the White House amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Easter Monday (April 18, 2022) event will feature storytelling, commemorative photo taking and an egg rolling race with souvenir wooden eggs on the White House’s South Lawn.

Participants in the more than 140-year-old tradition have been pre-selected from a lottery that was announced on April 7.

The Easter Egg Roll has only been canceled a few times due to wartime struggles, construction and inclement weather, according to The White House Historical Association.

Hidden Hollow Park Easter Egg Hunt in Cookeville, TN

Hidden Hollow Park is back with an even bigger and better Easter egg hunt for 2022.

The event on April 16, 2022, will have more than 10,000 Easter eggs hidden — with over $2,000 worth of prizes for seven different age categories.

EASTER 2022: HOW TO SEND BASKETS OF GOODIES TO KIDS IN HOSPITALS

Admission is $6 per person and includes a free coupon for an activity, including mining for gems, duck races and kids' crafts.

Bellingrath Gardens Egg Hunt in Theodore, AL

The annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn at the Bellingrath Gardens and Home put out thousands of eggs for participating kids on April 9, 2022.

This Alabama tradition offers a hunt for three age groups, including a designated area for children with special needs, plus the opportunity to trade eggs for treats.

Azalea Trail Maids accompanied attendees to event activities like games, craft projects and breakfast with the Easter bunny.

New Orleans City Park Egg Scramble in New Orleans, LA

At New Orleans City Park’s annual Egg Scramble, staff scattered more than 36,000 eggs throughout the park’s Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.

The event, which took place last weekend, also included a visit from the Easter bunny and unlimited park rides.

Tickets for the event were required for anyone over 36’’ tall.

City Park's Carousel Gardens will also be hosting its Bunny Hops event on April 16. It's a 21+ spring celebration with open beer bars, rides, music from a DJ and an 8,000-egg hunt with prizes fit for adults.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Cortney Moore contributed to this report.