Dolly Parton quiz! How well do you know the iconic singer and star?

Dolly Parton has been a popular icon in the world of music for decades — leveling up year after year with numerous endeavors outside the music industry.

The musician, known for her big personality, big hair and enormous charm, has an array of fun facts to her credit that may surprise some people.

See how well you really know the bombshell that is Dolly Parton in this fun lifestyle quiz!

Dolly Parton wrote a song for which singer's debut solo album? Miley Cyrus

Aretha Franklin

Janis Joplin

Tina Turner Dolly Parton holds how many Guinness World Records, including most studio albums released by a female country singer and first country singer nominated for the EGOT? 3

5

8

10 When is Dolly Parton's birthday? January 19

February 14

June 1

October 12 How many siblings does Dolly Parton have? 2

7

11

12 Dolly Parton once said that she sleeps in her makeup, as "you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire" — true or false? True

False How tall is Dolly Parton? 4'10"

5'0"

5'2"

5'7" Who was Dolly Parton's first crush? Elvis Presley

Hank Williams, Jr.

George Jones

Johnny Cash Dolly Parton has never been married — true or false? True

False The song "9 To 5" was written for Parton's film debut about efforts to give women fair pay and equal treatment in the workplace — true or false? True

False Dollywood, Parton's theme park, was relaunched in 1986 and is located in which state? Tennessee

Alabama

Florida

Oklahoma Dolly Parton has no tattoos — true or false? True

False Who is Dolly Parton's goddaughter, also a popular singer? Kelly Clarkson

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Amy Winehouse Dolly Parton's hit song "Jolene" only uses how many words? 200 words

230 words

260 words

300 words Dolly Parton has never performed at an NFL Super Bowl — true or false? True

False Dolly Parton is known to have a strict hair regimen to keep her natural blonde hair healthy without wearing a wig — true or false? True

False





