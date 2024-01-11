Dolly Parton quiz! How well do you know the iconic singer and star?

Dolly Parton has been a popular icon in the world of music for decades — leveling up year after year with numerous endeavors outside the music industry.

The musician, known for her big personality, big hair and enormous charm, has an array of fun facts to her credit that may surprise some people.

See how well you really know the bombshell that is Dolly Parton in this fun lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton wrote a song for which singer's debut solo album?</h3> <ul> <li>Miley Cyrus</li> <li>Aretha Franklin</li> <li>Janis Joplin</li> <li>Tina Turner</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton holds how many Guinness World Records, including most studio albums released by a female country singer and first country singer nominated for the EGOT?</h3> <ul> <li>3</li> <li>5</li> <li>8</li> <li>10</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When is Dolly Parton's birthday?</h3> <ul> <li>January 19</li> <li>February 14</li> <li>June 1</li> <li>October 12</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many siblings does Dolly Parton have?</h3> <ul> <li>2</li> <li>7</li> <li>11</li> <li>12</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton once said that she sleeps in her makeup, as "you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire" — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How tall is Dolly Parton?</h3> <ul> <li>4'10"</li> <li>5'0"</li> <li>5'2"</li> <li>5'7"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was Dolly Parton's first crush?</h3> <ul> <li>Elvis Presley</li> <li>Hank Williams, Jr. </li> <li>George Jones</li> <li>Johnny Cash</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton has never been married — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The song "9 To 5" was written for Parton's film debut about efforts to give women fair pay and equal treatment in the workplace — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dollywood, Parton's theme park, was relaunched in 1986 and is located in which state?</h3> <ul> <li>Tennessee</li> <li>Alabama</li> <li>Florida</li> <li>Oklahoma</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton has no tattoos — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is Dolly Parton's goddaughter, also a popular singer?</h3> <ul> <li>Kelly Clarkson</li> <li>Miley Cyrus</li> <li>Taylor Swift</li> <li>Amy Winehouse</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton's hit song "Jolene" only uses how many words?</h3> <ul> <li>200 words</li> <li>230 words</li> <li>260 words</li> <li>300 words</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton has never performed at an NFL Super Bowl — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dolly Parton is known to have a strict hair regimen to keep her natural blonde hair healthy without wearing a wig — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>





