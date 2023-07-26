Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes
Published

Beatles quiz! How well do you know these facts about the legendary rock group?

Test your knowledge of the Beatles in this engaging quiz

By Brittany Kasko , Angelica Stabile | Fox News

The Beatles arguably were and still are one of the best and most recognizable bands across the globe — their music remains immensely popular to this day. 

From their first single to their very last performance together, the Beatles took the world by storm.

But how well do you really know the band? 

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, FEB. 7, 1964, BEATLES ARRIVE IN US FOR FIRST TIME, INSPIRE NATIONWIDE MANIA

Test yourself in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz. 

You might be surprised by a few fun facts here!


Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our Taylor Swift quiz? Check it out! 

How about our Elon Musk quiz? Try it here!

To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 