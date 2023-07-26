Beatles quiz! How well do you know these facts about the legendary rock group?

The Beatles arguably were and still are one of the best and most recognizable bands across the globe — their music remains immensely popular to this day.

From their first single to their very last performance together, the Beatles took the world by storm.

But how well do you really know the band?

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, FEB. 7, 1964, BEATLES ARRIVE IN US FOR FIRST TIME, INSPIRE NATIONWIDE MANIA

Test yourself in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz.

You might be surprised by a few fun facts here!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who were the four band members of the Beatles?</h3> <ul> <li>Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Freddie Mercury</li> <li>Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, George Michael</li> <li>Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr</li> <li>Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Glenn Frey</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In what year was "I Want to Hold Your Hand" released?</h3> <ul> <li>1964</li> <li>1967</li> <li>1971</li> <li>1975</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On which day was the Beatles touch down in the U.S. for the first time?</h3> <ul> <li>Feb. 7, 1963</li> <li>Feb. 7, 1964</li> <li>July 7, 1964</li> <li>Oct. 7, 1965</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which city did the Beatles play their last live paid concert in 1966?</h3> <ul> <li>London</li> <li>New York City</li> <li>Chicago</li> <li>San Francisco</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of the following is not a Beatles’ song?</h3> <ul> <li>"Penny Lane"</li> <li>"Eleanor Rigby"</li> <li>"Hotel California"</li> <li>"Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>John Lennon was a huge fan of which popular artist — calling this person his hero?</h3> <ul> <li>Ray Charles</li> <li>Elvis Presley</li> <li> Elton John</li> <li>Frank Sinatra</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Beatles, as a group, never performed at Madison Square Garden — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Beatles almost bought a group of private Greek islands, applying for permission from the Greek government — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Beatles’ song spent 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1968?</h3> <ul> <li>"Here Comes the Sun"</li> <li>"Yesterday"</li> <li>"Yellow Submarine"</li> <li>"Hey Jude"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of the following Beatles’ songs was intended for the album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" but was not included on it?</h3> <ul> <li>"With A Little Help From My Friends"</li> <li>"Strawberry Fields Forever"</li> <li>"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds"</li> <li>"When I’m Sixty Four"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the first song to be recorded and released by the Beatles at Abbey Road Studios?</h3> <ul> <li>"I Want To Hold Your Hand"</li> <li>"Come Together"</li> <li>"Love Me Do"</li> <li>"Hey Jude"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these songs does not appear on the Beatles’ "Abbey Road" album?</h3> <ul> <li>"Something"</li> <li>"Here Comes The Sun"</li> <li>"Golden Slumbers"</li> <li>"We Can Work It Out"</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was the first Beatle to get married?</h3> <ul> <li>John Lennon</li> <li>Paul McCartney</li> <li>Ringo Starr</li> <li>George Harrison</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was the original drummer for the Beatles?</h3> <ul> <li>Ringo Starr</li> <li>Pete Best</li> <li>Phil Collins</li> <li>Mick Jagger</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Finish the Beatles lyric: "Whisper words of wisdom..."</h3> <ul> <li>"Mother Mary comes to me"</li> <li>"She is standing right in front of me"</li> <li>"Set it free"</li> <li>"Let it be"</li> </ul></section>



