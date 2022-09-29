Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

Sweet dog in Northwest Arkansas is looking to be adopted by her 'lucky person'

Mixed-breed pup Nala is up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center NWA — and staff rave about her beautiful golden color

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event Video

NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event

Animal Haven and Moxy East Village celebrated National Dog Day with adoptable puppies and Hebrew National hot dogs.

A seriously cute pup in Northwest Arkansas is in the market for a new home.

Nala, a mixed-breed dog, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center NWA in Northwest Arkansas.

The young dog’s age is unknown, but she is fully grown.

RETRIEVER MIX IN CALIFORNIA RESCUED AFTER LEG INJURY IS LOOKING FOR A FOREVER HOME

Nala was originally pulled from a shelter in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, due to overcrowding.

Nala, a mixed breed dog, is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society on Northwest Arkansas.

Nala, a mixed breed dog, is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society on Northwest Arkansas. (Best Friends Animal Society)

She first showed up at Best Friends Lifesaving Center with heartworm, but has since been fully treated and is more than ready to be adopted.

The adoption center described Nala as "one of the sweetest" dogs and raved about her "most beautiful" golden-colored fur.

"She just loves to hang out with her people," Best Friends told Fox News Digital. "And she’s now good to go on all adventures!"

Staff at the Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas said Nala is "one of the sweetest" dogs.

Staff at the Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas said Nala is "one of the sweetest" dogs. (Best Friends Animal Society)

"Nala is sure to make her lucky person feel safe and sound while she cozies up in their home."

ADORABLE BUFF TABBY IN NEED OF ADOPTION IN UTAH: ‘SUCH A SWEET GIRL’

The "goofy girl" also loves playing with chew toys and getting attention from others "on her terms."

Nala, a sweet pup available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas, smiles for the camera.

Nala, a sweet pup available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas, smiles for the camera. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Nala has done well with other dogs after proper introductions, according to the adoption center.

She would love to be adopted by an owner who’s able to give her the time and patience she needs while she adjustes to a new environment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Interested in adopting Nala? 

Anyone can submit an application at shelterluv.com — or visit bestfriends.org for more information.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.