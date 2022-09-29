Sweet dog in Northwest Arkansas is looking to be adopted by her 'lucky person'

A seriously cute pup in Northwest Arkansas is in the market for a new home.

Nala, a mixed-breed dog, is currently up for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center NWA in Northwest Arkansas.

The young dog’s age is unknown, but she is fully grown.

Nala was originally pulled from a shelter in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, due to overcrowding.

She first showed up at Best Friends Lifesaving Center with heartworm, but has since been fully treated and is more than ready to be adopted.

The adoption center described Nala as "one of the sweetest" dogs and raved about her "most beautiful" golden-colored fur.

"She just loves to hang out with her people," Best Friends told Fox News Digital. "And she’s now good to go on all adventures!"

"Nala is sure to make her lucky person feel safe and sound while she cozies up in their home."

The "goofy girl" also loves playing with chew toys and getting attention from others "on her terms."

Nala has done well with other dogs after proper introductions, according to the adoption center.

She would love to be adopted by an owner who’s able to give her the time and patience she needs while she adjustes to a new environment.

Interested in adopting Nala?

Anyone can submit an application at shelterluv.com — or visit bestfriends.org for more information.