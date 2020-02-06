Dog ate South African woman's engagement ring, X-ray shows

A South African woman’s engagement ring somehow ended up in her pooch’s belly -- and there’s an X-ray to prove it.



The Valley Farm Animal Hospital in Pretoria shared on Facebook images of Pepper the dog, who ate his owner’s engagement ring.

“My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That's because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!!!” the hospital said.

“Don't ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!” they added.

The animal hospital also shared X-ray images of the ring inside Pepper’s stomach. Thankfully, the veterinarian was able to get the ring out of the dog’s insides and back onto the hand -- literally -- of its proper owner.

According to the hospital, Pepper “did its stuff” and vomited the owner’s ring “as good as new.”



“Or I'd say even better, as she'll always have our story to tell,” the hospital added.

A final photo shows a woman, presumably Pepper’s owner, holding up the sparkling diamond ring safe and sound.



“The pup has good taste,” a Facebook user commented.



“Just cleaning with acid for extra shine mommy,” another wrote. Another person joked, “I know who won’t be the ring bearer!”

Other Facebook users felt bad for the pooch. “Sorry but I couldn't make a puppy nauseous because of my mistake. I'd rather wait and take the consequences,” one person commented.

Another said: “Poor baby! So glad it came up and didn't do any damage to his insides.”

Other dog owners shared similar stories, including one woman who shared an image of an X-ray of her own pooch who apparently ate her ring, too.

“Feels like yesterday,” she wrote.



One Facebook user focused on the bright side of things.

“Very nice of the vet to arrange that the ring came back up and not out of the bottom,” she wrote.