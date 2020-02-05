Coors Light offering $100 to cover pet adoption fees

Why drink away your sorrows alone on Valentine’s Day when you can do that with a dog?

Coors Light has recently announced plans to help lonely hearts adopt dogs ahead of the romantic holiday season, by covering adoption fees up to $100.

The beer brand wrote in a press release that it wanted to help people during the “cultural phenomenon” known as “Cuffing Season,” a time when people tend to "couple up" during winter to “stave off the weather-induced blues.” And Valentine’s Day, specifically, is listed as the pinnacle of this cold-weather “cuffing season.”

“Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with," said Chelsea Parker, marketing manager at Molson Coors. "With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine's Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side."

Coors Light is asking its drinkers to “skip the cheesy Valentine’s traditions and spend the day with a fur-ever friend” — probably preferably with a beer in hand — by offering the first 1,000 eligible participants $100 in reimbursement for adoption fees between Feb. 4–Feb. 21. According to the company's rules, the pet has to have been adopted between those dates, as well.

Those interested can text COORS4k9 — along with a picture of their adoption receipt — to 28130 to get the reimbursement.

It should be noted, however, that cuffing season ends when the warm weather hits, but a cuddly new best friend is yours for a while. So please, drink ­and adopt responsibly.