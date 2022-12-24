Do this to all those electronic gifts you just unwrapped

New devices like smartphones, TVs, and laptops are great gifts for the holiday season whether you're an Apple or Android user. It's easy to get so wrapped up in the excitement of wanting to use all the coolest features of your new device that you forget what necessary steps you should be taking first to protect your information and safety. That's why we've compiled a list of steps for you to take when you unwrap your presents this year.

What do I do if I get a new Smart TV? Change privacy settings asap.

Smart TVs are a great device to receive for the holidays. Not only do they give you access to tons of streaming apps, but they also allow you to browse the internet, stream music and videos, and even look at photos. With all these features, however, comes a certain amount of risk when it comes to targeted ads and malware. Before you being enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows, take these steps to protect your Smart TV:

Disable ads and tracking

Disabling ads and tracking on your Smart TV will mostly limit your TV from collecting data on you and the content you're watching. Here's how to disable that feature on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs:

Samsung

Go to Settings > Support > Terms & Privacy > Privacy Choices

Select Viewing Information Services to disable Automated Content Recognition (ACR)

Select Voice Recognition Services to adjust voice data collection

LG

Go to Settings > Additional Settings > General

Select Live Plus to disable Automated Content Recognition (ACR)

Select Advertisements and change the setting to "Do Not Sell My Personal Information"

Review terms of use and privacy policy and then opt out of Viewing Information, Voice Information, Interest-Based & Cross-Device Advertising, and Live Plus Automatic Content Recognition

Vizio

Go to Settings>Admin & Privacy

Select Viewing Data to turn off Automated Content Recognition (ACR)

Select Advertising to adjust ad tracking

Disable all camera and voice recognition settings

Most Smart TVs do not come with built-in microphones and cameras, but there is a way to turn off those features for the brands that do.

Samsung

Go to Settings > Support > Terms & Policies

Go to Voice Recognition Services and select Off

Some Samsung models come with retractable cameras in the middle of the device. Gently push it back without touching the lens until you hear it click to turn it off

LG

Go to Settings>All Settings>General

Select User Agreements

Disable the Voice Information setting

Some LG TV models come with retractable cameras. Keep the lens pushed down when you are not using it.

Other Smart TV brands may come with external cameras. Make sure they are unplugged whenever you are not using them.

What do I do if I get a new laptop, tablet, or smartphone? Set it to be findable if lost.

The best step to take if you receive any of the above-listed items whether it's an Apple or Android product is to turn on any 'Find My' settings in case your device ever gets lost or stolen. Here are the steps you can take for the following options:

How to turn on Find My on my MacBook

Go to the Apple menu (the small Apple icon) in the top left corner and select System Settings

Click your name, or sign in with your Apple ID if you don't see your name listed

Click Find My Mac

Select On and press Allow to allow Find My to use the location of your Mac

Click Done

How to turn on Find My Device on Windows 11

Select the Start button at the bottom left of your PC screen

Go to Settings

Select Privacy & security

Select Find my device and select ON

Go to Location Services and select ON

How to turn on Find My on iPad

Go to Settings

Tap your Name

Click Find My

Tap Find My iPad and select On

How to turn on Find My Device on Android or Google Tablet

Go to your Settings app

Select Security

Tap Find My Device

Enable Find My by toggling the slider on

How to turn on Find My on iPhone

Open the Settings app

Tap your name

Select Find My

Tap Find My iPhone and select On

What other ways can I protect my new devices? Add antivirus protection.

The best way to ensure that your devices are protected and that no one is snooping around on your data or browsing history is by purchasing antivirus software.

Limited-time deal for CyberGuy readers: $19 your first year (80% off).

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection by searching 'Best Antivirus' at CyberGuy.com.

What accessories should I be thinking about? Add all-in-one chargers.

It's important that you have some quality accessories to accommodate your devices that will make their battery life last longer. The last thing you’ll want is a device that dies out on your all because you didn't have a decent charging accessory. We have a few of the top-rated ones that you can buy directly from Amazon for reasonable prices.

POWSAV Multi-Plug Outlet

The POWSAV Multi-Plug Outlet has a unique cube-shaped design, allowing it to be easily portable and only take up 1 wall socket. This charging outlet has over 10,000 people from around the world rating this product, and 81% of them gave it 5 stars. With 3 side outlets and 3 USB ports, it allows you to charge up to 6 devices at a time, making it super convenient for phones, laptops, tablets, and even kitchen appliances. Because it's designed with non-surge, you can also take it with you on cruise ships that typically don't allow surge-protected appliances. And you get a 30-day return with a 12-month replacement.

Get the POWSAV Multi-Plug Outlet

Onebeat Power Strip

The OneBeat power strip comes with 3 outlets and 4 USB ports, including a USB-C port for fast charging. The very popular power strip received over 22,000 ratings on Amazon with 85% of consumers giving it a 5-star rating. Its thick and braided power cord extends up to 5 feet in length, making it super durable and easy to charge devices from far away. It does not come with surge protection, which makes it easier to travel around with too. OneBeat also provides a 12-month free-worry guarantee and offers 24-hour customer service should you ever have an issue with your product.

Get the Onebeat Power Strip

JACKEYLED Power Strip Tower

Our final pick is the JACKEYLED Power Strip Tower. This has been rated by over 20,000 people on Amazon and 82% of them give it 5 stars. This tower has a great design because each layer of plugs has its own power switch, so you can make sure that the ones you aren't using are switched off. It was specifically designed in a vertical tower shape so that you can save space and not worry about it blocking other outlets. It comes with 6 USB ports in the back and 6 AC outlets in the front, allowing for up to 12 devices to be charged at a time with maximum 1,625 Watt support. And if the voltage gets overwhelming, it has surge protection and will automatically cut off to protect devices. And it also comes with a 6-foot-long power cord and durable handle on top for easy transportation.

Get the JACKEYLED Power Strip Tower

Can I sell my old devices? Sell, donate or recycle.

Yes, and there are tons of ways to do it. Multiple services will accept old devices, and some will even give you money if they're broken or damaged. It's all about finding the right service to get the most for your device, and you can use any of the services listed below.

Amazon Trade-In: If you're a big Amazon shopper, it might be worth it to try trading in your old device with their trade-in company. You can swap your device in exchange for an Amazon gift card, and they accept even non-functional items.

Decluttr: This is another great service if you're looking to get cash fast for your device, and they even accept items like old gaming consoles, DVDs, and CDs. Their prices also vary based on the quality of the device, but you can get a decent amount of money depending on what you have to sell (i.e. a good quality iPhone X can sell for up to $154).

Swappa : This is a great service for devices that are in pretty good shape such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Swappa does have a list of criteria that your device must meet in order for you to sell through them, but otherwise, the process is pretty seamless. You just have to create a listing with a few pictures and be honest about the condition of your device before you can set a sale price.

Gazelle: Gazelle has been collecting old devices for quite some time now and their selling process is super simple. All you have to do is fill out an online questionnaire about your device via their website. Once the form is submitted, Gazelle will offer you a price based on your answers. If you accept that price, they'll send you a box and shipping label for you to ship the device in and you'll be paid within 7 to 10 business days.

uSell: uSell is the perfect company to use if you have a device that is broken. They accept all kinds of devices, and you just have to select the type of device you wish to sell, and the carrier you have, and it will give you offers based on what you're selling. Depending on the condition of your phone, the price can vary, but it's worth checking out to see what you can get.

