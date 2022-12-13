WISH LIST: Americans reveal Christmas requests for President Biden. Many ask for his resignation

Americans in Nashville shared the one thing they want from President Biden for Christmas, ranging from brokering peace to fixing the economy. But many said their Christmas wish was for the president's resignation.

"I’d tell him to retire — now," Ray, visiting from Pennsylvania, told Fox News.

Kathy, from Massachusetts, said: "I would hope he would resign."

"Work harder," another man, Tom, said.

During his first two years in office, Biden faced a number of challenges, including the Afghanistan withdrawal, the Russia-Ukraine war and record-high inflation.

Some had hopeful Christmas wishes, like Jeannette, who said she sought "peace" above all.

Bill, from New Hampshire, said he would ask Biden "to try to do everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine and come to a resolution somehow."

"Get Whelan," Mike, from New York, said, referring to the former Marine imprisoned in Russia since 2018, Paul Whelan, who was left out of a recent prisoner exchange between the U.S and Russia.

"Get him home from Russia, now," he said.

Several people’s Christmas wishes to the president involved ongoing economic woes.

"Stop giving all our money away," one man, Joe, said.

Another, Michael, said he would ask Biden to "give me my 401(k) back."

"Get the market going. Get the economy going," he said. "We pay top dollar for everything, and it's just getting ridiculous."

However, Ray, said his Christmas wish would be to "stop the arguing between the parties."

