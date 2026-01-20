Dietitians reveal the healthiest choice between America's favorite winter soups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ President Trump signs a law bringing whole and 2% milk back to schools. See the video.

→ Dietitians reveal whether chicken or tomato soup is the healthier choice.

→ Foods that Americans were told to avoid for decades are back under the new federal dietary guidelines.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Conversation starters

→ Here's why eating leftover pasta may be better for your blood sugar than a fresh bowl.

→ Professional bartenders reveal their favorite shots.

Digestible moments

→ Florida's bagel wars heat up as iconic brands battle for snowbirds.

→ A cardiologist shares how to incorporate red meat into a heart-healthy diet.

→ Indiana football's star quarterback and his brother have turned a burger into a cause as they take on MS.

Quote of the week

"Good if you like those items. Bad if you liked the old ones."

A Taco Bell fan reacts to the news that the Mexican fast-food chain is rolling out a new $3 value menu — but it comes at the expense of some other fan favorites.