Christmas cooking competition inspired by ‘Elf’ movie could earn a lucky winner some big bucks

A company is offering a large cash prize to the person who can create the best "Elf"-inspired dish this holiday season.

OnlineCasinos is hosting an "Elf" competition to find the most creative and festive dish inspired by the 20-year-old holiday movie.

The company is asking participants to make a Buddy the Elf-inspired dish — and capture a great photo of the meal.

HELLOFRESH ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ‘ELF’-THEMED SPAGHETTI MEAL KIT, LIMITED-EDITION RECIPES AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS

Then, the company asks that participants go to its website — and submit their photos for review.

OnlineCasinos said the dish could be a remake of Buddy’s iconic spaghetti with candy and maple syrup or a unique creation inspired by the festive movie.

The submission form asks minimal questions — name, age, location, contact information.

POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES ‘ELF’ COLLECTION INSPIRED BY THE HOLIDAY FILM: SEE THE BUDDY THE ELF-THEMED PRODUCTS

The competition began on Nov. 20.

It will close at the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

The winner will be announced within five days of the competition's closing date — and one lucky participant will be awarded $2,500, or the equivalent in GBP or CAD.

Picking the winner, however, will be random — as the company will enter all applicants into a random draw.

KRISPY KREME CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘ELF’ WITH MOVIE-INSPIRED HOLIDAY DONUTS: SEE THE FESTIVE TREATS

Competitors must be over the age of 18 and can live in the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of "Elf," in which Will Ferrell’s character Buddy travels to New York City to find his dad and spread Christmas cheer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The anniversary sparked many different collaborations with those looking for a reason to celebrate.

Krispy Kreme released limited-edition "Elf" inspired donuts — while Pottery Barn released a special collection of "Elf" inspired holiday décor pieces.

HelloFresh even announced a limited-time spaghetti meal kit for those looking to make Buddy’s maple syrup and chocolate spaghetti at home — as well as three recipes inspired by moments in the film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information on how to enter the competition, visit onlinecasinos.com.