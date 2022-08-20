Yummy, healthy crepe for breakfast or brunch: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For any time the mood strikes, here is a delectable breakfast, brunch or treat idea.

Crêpes are thin, versatile pancakes that can be filled with fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, peaches and bananas for breakfast or brunch.

And don't forget the chocolate (some people must have their chocolate!).

Crêpes can also be stuffed with grilled vegetables, meats, fish such as smoked salmon and cheese for a savory meal.

Talk about versatility!

Regardless of preferences or food choices, the delicious crêpe recipe shared here can be the start of sweet moments to be shared with family and friends.

If you've never made crêpes or enjoyed them before, now might be the time to see what you've been missing.

It's a recipe that can be passed down from generation to generation.

Yummy, health crêpe

(Makes 12-14 servings.)

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1-1/3 tablespoons sugar

2/3 teaspoon salt

2/3 teaspoon baking powder

2-2/3 tablespoons unsalted melted butter

2-2/3 cups of milk (or 2% milk)

3 large eggs

2/3 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Use a 6-inch or 7-inch non-stick pan. If you desire thinner crêpes, use less batter. Mix all ingredients above to create a smooth batter.

2. Pour 1/4 cup of mixture into the greased into pan. The crêpe should be thin. Swirl the batter to get a rounded crêpe.

3. Flip when golden brown.

4. Pile crêpes on a plate separated with wax paper. Cool before filling.

Filling ingredients

1.5-2 cups whipping cream

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1-1/2 to 1-3/4 cups of strawberries (chopped) — or your choice of desired fresh fruit

Filling instructions

1. To make the cream, chill the mixing bowl and beaters in the freezer before using. Pour cream into the chilled bowl, add powdered sugar and beat on high until creamy then fold in the fruit.

2. Make sure the crêpes are cooled down before filling. Spoon fruit and cream onto a crêpe and roll.

3. Dust crêpes with powdered sugar.

4. Refrigerate. Can be served chilled or warm.

Serve — and enjoy a new family tradition together!