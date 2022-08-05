Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill.

"This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.

Lanz calls this dish a "cool sidekick to spicy grilled meats." She also suggests stuffing it into gyros or tacos.

Try the recipe below.

Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki Salad

Serves: 4

Prep time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh dill

1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup shallot, sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1, Slice cucumbers thinly with a sharp knife or mandolin. I use the 1/16" setting on my mandolin. Place the sliced cucumbers in a colander and toss them with about a teaspoon of salt.

2. Place the colander over a bowl or in the sink and let the cucumbers sit for 30-60 minutes. Rinse them with cold water and allow them to drain. Pat them dry with paper towels.

3. In a large bowl, combine Greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and lemon zest, dill, mint, garlic, black pepper and salt, if needed. It may be salty enough from the draining process.

4. Add the sliced shallot and cucumber slices to the dressing and gently toss until coated.

