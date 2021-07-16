This simple cucumber salad recipe uses a brilliant technique

Sliced cucumbers, a splash of white vinegar, and salt is typically all you need to create the perfect summer side dish.

But if you’re looking to up your r-cucumber salad game, consider blogger Paula Hingley's recipe which involves pounding those cuke slices.

"This cucumber salad recipe is awesome because it's simple to make, refreshing to eat, and you get to take out your aggression by smashing a cucumber with a rolling pin. How fun is that?" says Hingley of howtomakedinner.com, and host of How To Make Dinner on YouTube. "The smashing extracts maximum flavor out of the cucumber, which is really what makes this salad special."

Watch the YouTube tutorial and get the full recipe below. With hits of flavor from soy sauce, sesame oil, and fresh garlic, this simple dish is a must-try.

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Recipe by Paula Hingley (Makes 2 servings).

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Long English Cucumber

Pinch of salt

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp fresh chili or chili paste (optional)

Sprig of cilantro or 1 green onion

1 Tbsp roasted sesame seeds

Directions:

1. Peel cucumber and smash with a rolling pin or the bottom of a frying pan.

2. Chop cucumbers and place into a colander set over a bowl, and drain for 10-30 minutes. Combine the minced garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, chili paste and cilantro in a bowl.

3. Add the drained cucumbers to the dressing mixture and toss to combine.

4. Sprinkle generously with roasted sesame seeds and serve.