Blast from couple's gender-reveal party was felt and heard for miles, officials say: 'Bit louder than anticipated'

A wild gender-reveal party that took place just outside of an Iowa town left local residents shaken — quite literally.

Officials in Waukee have confirmed that a loud, powerful blast felt throughout the town on Sunday was the result of a gender-reveal stunt cooked up by an expecting dad, and staged just one day after a separate gender-reveal party in Knoxville, Iowa, resulted in the death of an onlooker.

The Waukee Fire Department had even confirmed that residents nearly two miles away reportedly felt the explosion, which was the result of someone firing a rifle at a “gender-reveal boom box” loaded with a reactive explosive substance.

“The party involved did notify several of the adjoining properties of his intentions, however it may have been a bit louder than anticipated,” Waukee Fire Chief Clint Robinson told Fox News.

The town’s fire and police departments responded to reports of the blast just after 5:30 p.m., only to determine the cause to be a “commercially available gender reveal kit.” Local news outlet KCCI identified the product as a Tannerite product.

Officials also confirmed everything about the gender reveal was legal, although residents were reportedly frazzled by the incident nonetheless.

"I ran out the back trying to figure it out," said one Waukee resident who spoke with KCCI. "I looked at my neighbor's yard. Everyone behind me looked like they were intact.”

Robinson said that the noise from the blast was heard for “quite a distance,” resulting in a lot of “curious” residents.

“There were no injuries or property damage,” he added.

The Waukee incident comes just one day after a gender-reveal in Knoxville, Iowa, resulted in the death of 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer, who was killed instantly when a piece of metal from the exploding announcement device struck her in the head.

In April 2017, another gender-reveal stunt near Green Valley, Ariz., resulted in an explosion that sparked the Sawmill Fire and caused more than $8 million in damage.

A Tannerite device was also said to be involved in the 2017 incident.