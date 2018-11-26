Expand / Collapse search
Fires
Video of Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal explosion that sparked wildfire released

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Border Patrol Agent Dennis Dickey has pleaded guilty to starting an Arizona fire that caused millions of dollars in damage, when his gender reveal celebration went terribly wrong.

Video of a U.S. Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal party explosion that sparked Arizona's Sawmill Fire last year was released by the U.S. Forest Service on Monday.

The shot shows the words "BOY" and "GIRL" written across a target that's surrounded by tall grass. When the target is hit, a flash of blue powder briefly appears before an explosion takes over the area, lighting the Sawmill Fire.

Dennis Dickey, 37, of Tucson, pleaded guilty in September to igniting the fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres and caused more than $8 million worth of damage in April 2017.

Dickey shot a rifle at the target, which contained the highly explosive substance Tannerite, thus sparking the fast-moving blaze.

The then-off duty Border Patrol agent reported the fire immediately and admitted to being the cause of ignition.

As part of a plea agreement, Dickey agreed to five years of probation and to make a public service announcement about the cause of the Sawmill Fire with the Forest Service. He also agreed to pay more than $8 million in restitution.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.