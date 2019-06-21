Couple creates DIY wedding cake from Costco sheet cakes and Trader Joe's flowers, spends less than $50

A woman in Texas is going viral after sharing the story behind her brother’s eye-popping, four-tiered wedding cake — which, despite its extravagant appearance, was cobbled together from two Costco sheet cakes and some Trader Joe’s flowers for under $50.

Jessica Hoyle-King, of San Antonio, tells Fox News that her brother and his new bride were hoping to save as much money as possible for their honeymoon in Rome.

COSTCO SELLING WEDDING 'CAKE' MADE ENTIRELY OF CHEESE

Fearing they might go over-budget, the two brought Hoyle-King in as a wedding consultant. And with the help of her mother, Hoyle-King took care of the decorations and centerpieces, sourcing many of the materials from around her own home, and borrowing Mason jars from her parents (who keep bees and make their own honey).

The rest of the family chipped in where they could, too. But when the bride and groom announced their intentions to bake and freeze cupcakes ahead of the wedding, Hoyle-King stepped in and offered another idea: Head to Costco instead.

On Hoyle-King’s advice, her brother and his bride-to-be picked up two sheet cakes at Costco (for $18.99 each) on the way to the couple’s rehearsal dinner. And later, with the help of the bride’s brother-in-law (a chef from England), they sliced up and rearranged the cakes, re-frosted them, and slapped approximately $10 worth of Trader Joe’s flowers on top and down the side.

MOTHER-IN-LAW WEARS WEDDING GOWN TO BRIDE'S WEDDING, BUT IT'S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

Hoyle-King later brought some supplies from Hobby Lobby to create a cake stand, and set up the table before the wedding, which took place at the Shady Springs party barn in Austin, Texas.

It was a big hit with guests too, says Hoyle-King.

“Everyone thought it was amazing!” she tells Fox News.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Holye-King, who blogs at @cottagefarmhouse, later shared the idea to her Instagram account. And while some were dubious — namely of how big the cake was, or the price of the flowers — most were blown away by the family’s resourcefulness.

“Just saw this online. I love it!!!” wrote one commenter.

“You should totally do a YouTube tutorial of this!” another suggested.

“This is hella smart,” someone else added.