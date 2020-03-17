Coronavirus lockdown: Photo of son visiting elderly father through window goes viral on Facebook

No matter what, there’s nothing like a heart-to-heart with your dad.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s dramatic disruptions to daily life, one Minnesota man’s dedication to visiting his father daily at the assisted living facility where he resides has gone viral in a touching photo shared to Facebook.

Bernard Johnson, 88, moved to Whispering Pine Assisted Living in Akona about six months ago, and his son, Charlie Johnson, has visited every day since, KARE 11 reports.

CORONAVIRUS: WOMAN, 88, PICTURED CHATTING WITH QUARANTINED HUSBAND OF 60 YEARS THROUGH WINDOW

As of March 13, Whispering Pines has temporarily banned visitors to protect residents as the outbreak widens in Minnesota – a difficult decision that Charlie told Fox 29 he fully supports.

“I don’t want anybody to get sick, I don’t want him to get sick or the other guys to get sick,” the son said. “If he were to get this, it probably do him.”

Bernard, who was a machinist before retiring, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart complications and is currently on oxygen, according to his son.

Steadfast in his love for his father, Charlie simply pulled up a chair in the parking lot on the other side of his dad’s window and called him on the phone so the two could continue their daily chats, per Fox 29, after the new rule took effect.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After witnessing the heartwarming moment, Whispering Pines Assisted Living employee Sandy Hamilton said she was moved to tears and inspired to snap a photo.

“I broke down in tears when I saw it and I just wanted to share it with everybody else,” the nursing assistant told KARE 11.

After receiving permission from the Johnson family, Hamilton shared the image to Facebook on Sunday, in a post that has since gone viral with over 775,000 shares, 132,000 likes and 18,000 comments to date.

Many users praised the picture as illustrating a “brilliant” idea and “beautiful” moment, one that lifted spirits during these trying times.

‘We reap what we sow. Awesome father – awesome son,” one Facebook commenter said.

“This is love,” another agreed.

“Bless them both. A great bond,” one echoed.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As for Johnson’s take, he said the overnight hype has been a total shock – for all the right reasons.

“People probably need it right now,” he mused. “The country’s in disarray a little bit and I think they need a little hope, support.”

Looking ahead, Whispering Pines’ vice president Sharon Compton said she hopes the now-viral photo will galvanize others to dream up creative ways to stay in touch with loved ones and seniors who cannot receive visitors due to COVID-19 concerns.