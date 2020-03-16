In pictures: How coronavirus is changing daily lives in the US
If no control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behavior are undertaken, authors noted that a peak in daily deaths from COVID-19 could occur in about three months, somewhere around June 20 in the U.S.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/d2f19408-coronavirus-us23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)Coronavirus changing our daily lives in the U.S.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/d2f19408-coronavirus-us23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A 73-year-old man places a cold compress on his forehead while battling fever at a hospital in Georgia. Doctors can test for the flu and get results within a day, but coronavirus testing as of March 2020 is still limited in the United States by availability.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A nurse at a drive-up coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in a car Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for COVID-19. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients.AP Photo/Ted S. Warrenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sign directs visitors to the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.AP Photo/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A food truck vendor pushes his cart down an empty street near Times Square in New York, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation's most senior public health officials called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread across the United States.AP Photo/Wong Maye-Ehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man reads his book in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday, March 15, 2020.AP Photo/Wong Maye-Ehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Yeshiva and Worcester Polytechnic Institute players warm up before an NCAA DIII college basketball game that allowed no spectators on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The game at Johns Hopkins University is believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus.AP Photo/Terrance Williamshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - This June 20, 2019 file photo shows the lobby of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Friday, March 13, 2020, Hard Rock announced it is canceling live entertainment at all its U.S. properties for 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of many steps casinos around the country are taking in response to the outbreak.AP Photo/Wayne Parryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J. Colleges across the U.S. have begun cancelling and curtailing spring graduation events amid fears that the new coronavirus will not have subsided before the stretch of April and May when schools typically invite thousands of visitors to campus to honor graduating seniors.AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ronny Young, of Port St. Joe, Florida, disembarks from the Caribbean Princess at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The cruise ship was given federal permission to dock in Florida after testing of two crew members cleared them of the new coronavirus and U.S. health officials lifted a “no sail" order.Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This photo taken from pool video provided by KGO-TV, shows a couple standing on their balcony of the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Thousands of increasingly bored and restless passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus waited for their turn Tuesday to get off the vessel and go into two weeks of quarantine at military bases around the U.S.KGO-TV via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman looks at the few selections remaining in the cold and flu aisle of a Walmart near Warrendale, Pa. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum stands in Cooperstown, N.Y. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the hall said it will close to the public beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. due to the coronavirus outbreak.AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Travelers wait in line to go through customs at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lambasted the administration for allowing about 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, violating federal recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people practice “social distancing."Michael Sadler via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The street next to a Seattle Times newspaper box in front of the building that houses the Times' newsroom is empty, Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Seattle, as the headline "Silence in Seattle" is displayed. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities in the state to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus, as Washington state has by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease.AP Photo/Ted S. Warrenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk among U.S. flags with the U.S. Capitol in the background, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Congress has started work on a new coronavirus aid package after the one just approved by the House early Saturday.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Travelers wait to check in their luggage at the Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. The coronavirus outbreak is hitting the airline industry hard. President Trump banned most Europeans from entering the United States for 30 days to try to slow down the spread of the virus. The new travel ban is likely to further roil the airline industry as bookings decline and people cancel reservations out of fear they might contract the virus.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man looks at a sign at a strip club advertising "coronavirus-free lap dances" Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/John Locherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The area for TSA screening of travelers at JFK airport's Terminal 1 is relatively empty, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York.AP Photo/Kathy Willenshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A nurse at a drive-up coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center wears a face shield and other protective gear as she waits by a tent Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for COVID-19. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients.AP Photo/Ted S. Warrenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A couple walks onto a deserted plaza at the usually busy tourist site at Quincy Market in Boston, Friday, March, 13, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Dwyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tyler Baldwin mops the floor after closing for the night at the Taproom at Pike Place, Sunday, March 15, 2020 where he works as a bartender in Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday night that he would order all bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities in the state to temporarily close to fight the spread of coronavirus, as Washington state has by far the most deaths in the U.S. from the disease. Baldwin said he closed more than an hour early Sunday after he heard the announcement.AP Photo/Ted S. Warrenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-us1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-US.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Guests gather on Main Street USA, in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, to watch fireworks before the park closed, Sunday night, March 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World announced that all their parks will be closed for the rest of March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/coronavirus-US.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
