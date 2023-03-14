Indulge in these corned beef recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with traditional Irish food

Corned beef is a St. Patrick's Day staple food item.

When the Irish migrated to the United States, corned beef was a cheap meat they could easily indulge in — which was not the case in Ireland, according to Irish Central. It quickly became a popular meal among the Irish in America.

Irish-Americans and those celebrating enjoy corned beef and cabbage each year on St. Patrick's Day.

If you're making the meal yourself and are looking for what to do with leftovers, here are some day-after recipes so that no food goes to waste.

Classic corned beef and cabbage Homestyle corned beef with dilled cabbage Corned beef sandwich Corned beef hash

1. Classic corned beef and cabbage

This recipe comes from Chef Alex Reitz, recipe developer for "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" via Fox News Digital.

This corned beef and cabbage meal is very easy to put together and is a classic take on the traditional Irish cuisine.

Ingredients:

1 corned beef brisket (2 ½ pounds)

5 cups water, divided

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), cut into wedges

8 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 8 wedges

8 ounces carrots, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Add corned beef with three cups of water into a large stockpot or Dutch oven with the fat side up. Once the water is at a simmer, cover and cook at 350 F in the oven for around 2 ½ to 3 hours. Place your brisket onto a cutting board, keeping all the extra liquid in the stockpot. Cover the meat with aluminum foil and let that sit for 15 to 20 minutes. While you wait, add two cups of water into the stockpot with the liquid. Place the steamer basket in the stockpot and put cabbage, potatoes and carrots into the basket. Once it boils, you'll need to cover, reduce heat and let veggies steam for 20 to 25 minutes. If preferred, remove the fat from the brisket and then carve into thin slices. In a small bowl, combine butter, salt and pepper. Pour the butter over the vegetables and serve.

2. Homestyle corned beef with dilled cabbage

If you are looking for a twist to a classic recipe, Reitz also shared a recipe made with fresh dill.

Ingredients:

1 corned beef brisket (2 ½ to 3 ½ pounds)

¼ cup honey

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

For Dilled cabbage:

1 medium head cabbage (about 2 pounds), cut into 8 wedges

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh dill

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 F. Place corned beef brisket and two cups of water into Dutch oven and bring to a simmer. Then, cover and cook at 350 F in oven for 2½ to 3½ hours or until fork-tender. When there is about 20 minutes left for the brisket, start steaming the cabbage. Steam cabbage for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Remove brisket from water and trim off the fat. Place the meat on a rack in a broiler pan so that the beef is just about three to four inches from heat. In a small bowl, combine honey and 1 tablespoon of mustard. Brush half of that glaze onto the brisket and broil for three minutes. Then, brush on the other half of the glaze and broil for another two minutes. In a small bowl, combine butter, 1 tablespoon of mustard and dill. Spread that onto the cabbage. Carve the brisket and serve alongside the cabbage.

3. Corned beef sandwich

Stacking thinly sliced pieces of corned beef for a quick sandwich is a great way to use up your leftover corned beef.

Ingredients:

Corned beef

Bread of your choice (likely sourdough or rye)

Swiss cheese

Pickles or homemade pickled cucumbers

Mustard

Instructions:

First toast your bread. You can do so in a toaster or over medium heat on the stove with butter. Remove your toasted bread and set aside. Add slices of corned beef. Heat your beef for as long as it takes to get hot. Add your Swiss cheese to the stacked meat in your pan. To melt the cheese more quickly, add a spoonful of water to the pan and cover with a lid to simmer. Slather mustard onto your toast - either on one slice or both. Stack your meat and cheese and top with slices of pickle or pickled cucumber and enjoy a juicy, salty corned beef sandwich.

4. Corned beef hash

Indulge in the last of your corned beef with a corned beef hash. This will make for a yummy post-St. Patrick's Day breakfast.

This recipe comes from Meggan Hill, executive chef of Culinary Hill via Fox News Digital.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

¾ cups water

2 cloves garlic minced

12 ounces corned beef cooked, shredded into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon hot sauce

Fresh parsley minced, for garnish, optional

Fried eggs for serving, optional

Directions: