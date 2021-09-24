Hearty corned beef hash recipe for National Corned Beef Hash Day
Meggan Hill, Executive Chef of Culinary Hill, shared her simple corned beef hash recipe with Fox News
September 27th is National Corned Beef Hash Day.
If you'd like to celebrate with your own simple, satisfying corned beef hash, Meggan Hill, executive chef of Culinary Hill —a California-based hub for Midwest recipes — has you covered.
"Transform leftover corned beef into a hearty hash. Fry crispy potatoes, onions, and hot sauce in a skillet, then put an egg on it for an eye-opening Corned Beef Hash breakfast," she writes of her tantalizing dish. "It may just look like a mish-mash of potatoes and beef, but this affordable meal is a time-honored tradition after Saint Patrick’s Day to make the most of leftover corned beef."
"Enjoy it as-is piping hot from the pan or top it with a couple of eggs cooked any style you prefer," she continues, noting that she recommends making one with a runny yolk, so the eggs can soak up every last bit of the hash.
Corned Beef Hash by Meggan Hill of Culinary Hill
Makes 4 servings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces (see note 1)
- ¾ cup water
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 12 ounces corned beef cooked, shredded into bite-sized pieces (see note 2)
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce, plus more for serving (I like Cholula)
- fresh parsley minced, for garnish, optional
- Fried eggs for serving, optional
Instructions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.
- Increase heat to medium-high, and add potatoes, water and garlic. Cover and cook for 6 minutes. Remove the cover and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until no water remains, and the potatoes are cooked through, about 6 minutes.
- Remove skillet from heat and using a spatula, mash approximately 1/8th of the potatoes. Stir mashed potatoes into the rest of the potatoes until just combined. Stir in corned beef and hot sauce. Spread hash into an even layer and press lightly. Return skillet to high heat and cook for 3 minutes.
- Gently stir hash and continue to cook until potato edges are crispy and browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve, serving extra hot sauce separately.
Notes:
- Potatoes: The recipe calls for Russet (baking) potatoes, but you can use Yukon Golds, or even sweet potatoes instead. The starchier the better, although this Corned Beef Hash recipe will work with any spud you have in the house.
- Corned beef: Leftover (cooked) corned beef works well, as would smoked brisket, canned corned beef, or supermarket deli-style corned beef.
- Yield: One batch of the recipe makes enough for 4 servings.
- Storage: Keep the leftovers in the fridge and eat within the week.
- Sweet potatoes: Diced or shredded sweet potatoes make excellent hash, too.
- Peppers: Along with the onions, add diced bell peppers of any color to the hash, if you have them handy.
- Herbs: if you have them on hand, use fresh herbs such as fresh thyme, parsley, chives, and rosemary; chop, and add one variety to the finished dish.
- Eggs: Sunny-side up, poached, basted, or fried. Any way you like them; Corned Beef Hash tastes great with eggs.