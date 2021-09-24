Hearty corned beef hash recipe for National Corned Beef Hash Day

September 27th is National Corned Beef Hash Day.

If you'd like to celebrate with your own simple, satisfying corned beef hash, Meggan Hill, executive chef of Culinary Hill —a California-based hub for Midwest recipes — has you covered.

"Transform leftover corned beef into a hearty hash. Fry crispy potatoes, onions, and hot sauce in a skillet, then put an egg on it for an eye-opening Corned Beef Hash breakfast," she writes of her tantalizing dish. "It may just look like a mish-mash of potatoes and beef, but this affordable meal is a time-honored tradition after Saint Patrick’s Day to make the most of leftover corned beef."

"Enjoy it as-is piping hot from the pan or top it with a couple of eggs cooked any style you prefer," she continues, noting that she recommends making one with a runny yolk, so the eggs can soak up every last bit of the hash.

Corned Beef Hash by Meggan Hill of Culinary Hill

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces (see note 1)

¾ cup water

2 cloves garlic minced

12 ounces corned beef cooked, shredded into bite-sized pieces (see note 2)

1 tablespoon hot sauce, plus more for serving (I like Cholula)

fresh parsley minced, for garnish, optional

Fried eggs for serving, optional

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high, and add potatoes, water and garlic. Cover and cook for 6 minutes. Remove the cover and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until no water remains, and the potatoes are cooked through, about 6 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and using a spatula, mash approximately 1/8th of the potatoes. Stir mashed potatoes into the rest of the potatoes until just combined. Stir in corned beef and hot sauce. Spread hash into an even layer and press lightly. Return skillet to high heat and cook for 3 minutes. Gently stir hash and continue to cook until potato edges are crispy and browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve, serving extra hot sauce separately.

Notes: