Copycat Red Lobster biscuits 'even better than the original'

Biscuit lovers celebrate the flaky treats all year long, but even more so during September - National Biscuit Month.

And every biscuit aficionado has heard of - if not tried (multiple times) - Red Lobster's famed Cheddar Bay biscuits. These cheesy, buttery gifts from the food gods have a cult-like following. And while Red Lobster does sell a make-at-home kit, those who want to try their hand at baking the biscuits from scratch can try the "even better than the original" recipe from the Brown Eyed Baker.

"Because they are drop biscuits, making the Red Lobster biscuit recipe requires very little effort," Michelle Lettrich wrote on her blog where she's been sharing recipes since 2007. "In less than 30 minutes, you’ll be enjoying warm, buttery, fluffy, cheesy biscuits fresh from the oven."

Lettrich told Fox News they're a favorite side with chili and stew.

Ingredients

2 cups (250 g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon (0.5 teaspoon) baking soda

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon (0.75 teaspoon) salt

½ teaspoon (0.5 teaspoon) garlic powder

¼ teaspoon (0.25 teaspoon) cayenne pepper

4 ounces (113.4 g) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup shredded)

1 cup (240 ml) buttermilk, cold

½ cup (113.5 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled for 5 minutes



For the Topping:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ teaspoon (0.5 teaspoon) garlic powder

1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley, or ¼ teaspoon dried



Instructions

Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, garlic powder and cayenne.

Stir in the cheddar cheese; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the buttermilk and melted butter until the butter forms small clumps.

Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and mix gently with a rubber spatula just until a dough forms and no dry ingredients remain.

Use a greased ¼-cup measuring cup to scoop out portions of dough. Place on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a little more than an inch between biscuits.

Bake until the biscuits are golden brown, about 12 minutes.

While the biscuits are in the oven, stir together the 2 tablespoons melted butter, garlic powder and parsley.

Remove the biscuits from the oven and immediately brush with the topping mixture. Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes before serving.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container or zip-top back at room temperature for up to 3 days.