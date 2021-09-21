Smoked hickory meatball skewers with mozzarella for football season

It's officially pigskin season.

For your next football watch party, we've got the full recipe for smoked hickory meatball skewers with mozzarella from Chris Lilly, world championship pitmaster and spokesperson for the famed charcoal briquette company, Kingsford.

"Whether you are taking your tailgate to the game or just turning on the TV, this game day MVP is perfect for your next tailgate," he says of the delectable appetizer. "It’s easy to eat and handle, and you get a grilled cheese surprise in every beefy, smoky bite."

Smoked Hickory Meatball Skewers with Mozzarella by Chris Lilly for Kingsford

Makes 5 servings (about 20 meatballs)

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 12 Minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp diced onions

1 egg lightly beaten

½ cup unseasoned bread crumbs

1 pound ground beef

⅓ cup basil freshly chopped

½ teaspoon salt

20 3-inch long wooden skewers

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese

⅓ cup barbecue sauce

Instructions:

1. Build a charcoal fire for indirect cooking using Kingsford charcoal by arranging the coals on just one side of the grill and leaving the other side void. Preheat the grill to 400 °F.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the ground beef, bread crumbs, basil, egg, onion, and salt and mix well.

3. Form about 20 meatballs using 2 tablespoons of the beef mix per meatball.

4. Season the meatballs generously with barbecue sauce.

5. Place the meatballs over indirect heat and close the grill lid. Cook the meatballs for 10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 160˚F.

6. While the meatballs cook, form a ball of mozzarella (1 teaspoon each) around each wooden skewer, 1-inch from the end.

7. Stick each mozzarella skewer into the top of each meatball.

8. Close the grill lid and cook for an additional 2 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

9. Remove from the grill and serve.

