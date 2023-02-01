Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard together

Homeowners in Colorado recently discovered that they had unexpected outdoor visitors after reviewing footage on their Ring camera.

In late January, two mountain lions were spotted on the edge of the homeowners' house line (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The home is located on the edge of Bounder Yards in Boulder Canyon, a Ring representative told Fox News Digital.

The homeowners, who requested their names be omitted for privacy reasons, said they are no strangers to wildlife roaming their property.

"[We] have even had several encounters with bears trying to break into [the], condo," the homeowners said in a statement to Ring.

The owners said they were "pleasantly surprised" to see the two mountain lions traveling together.

Mountain lions are known for being solitary creatures and are usually seen "traveling alone except during mating season," according to the National Park Service (NPS).

These quiet, elusive felines are considered dangerous and should be avoided, the NPS advises.

If one were to find themselves in the same vicinity as a mountain lion, you should face the animal by making direct eye contact and avoid bending down or turning your back, stated the NPS.

The NPS also said you should do whatever you can to appear "large" so that the mountain lions think you are a danger to them and not prey.

In order to monitor the active wildlife in the Boulder Canyon area, the Colorado homeowners have five Ring outdoor cameras set up, a Ring representative told Fox News Digital.