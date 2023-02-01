Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard together

See video of mountain lions wandering onto a property in Boulder Canyon, Colorado, after a Ring camera recorded the felines' moves

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard Video

Colorado homeowners' Ring camera captures 2 mountain lions strolling across yard

Homeowners in Colorado are left "pleasantly surprised" after capturing footage of two mountain lions wandering onto their property.

Homeowners in Colorado recently discovered that they had unexpected outdoor visitors after reviewing footage on their Ring camera.

In late January, two mountain lions were spotted on the edge of the homeowners' house line (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

The home is located on the edge of Bounder Yards in Boulder Canyon, a Ring representative told Fox News Digital.

TEXAS FAMILY'S RING DOORBELL CAMERA CAPTURES BOBCAT PERCHED ON THEIR BACKYARD FENCE: 'I WAS TERRIFIED'

The homeowners, who requested their names be omitted for privacy reasons, said they are no strangers to wildlife roaming their property.

Colorado homeowners were "pleasantly surprised" to find footage on their Ring camera of two mountain lions wandering together onto the property.

Colorado homeowners were "pleasantly surprised" to find footage on their Ring camera of two mountain lions wandering together onto the property. (Ring)

"[We] have even had several encounters with bears trying to break into [the], condo," the homeowners said in a statement to Ring.

The owners said they were "pleasantly surprised" to see the two mountain lions traveling together.

Mountain lions are known for being solitary creatures and are usually seen "traveling alone except during mating season," according to the National Park Service (NPS).

At times, "remote cameras are the only way to spot an elusive mountain lion," according to the NPS.

At times, "remote cameras are the only way to spot an elusive mountain lion," according to the NPS. (iStock)

MISSING NEW YORK CAT ACTIVATED HER FAMILY'S RING DOORBELL: ‘WE ALL JUST SCREAMED’

These quiet, elusive felines are considered dangerous and should be avoided, the NPS advises.

The Colorado home reportedly has five Ring cameras on its exterior, so its residents are able to monitor the diverse wildlife that inhabits the Boulder Canyon area.

The Colorado home reportedly has five Ring cameras on its exterior, so its residents are able to monitor the diverse wildlife that inhabits the Boulder Canyon area. (Ring)

If one were to find themselves in the same vicinity as a mountain lion, you should face the animal by making direct eye contact and avoid bending down or turning your back, stated the NPS.

The NPS also said you should do whatever you can to appear "large" so that the mountain lions think you are a danger to them and not prey.

Mountain lions are known to be solitary creatures.

Mountain lions are known to be solitary creatures. (Ring)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In order to monitor the active wildlife in the Boulder Canyon area, the Colorado homeowners have five Ring outdoor cameras set up, a Ring representative told Fox News Digital.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 