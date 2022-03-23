California police capture mountain lion trying to enter hair salon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cats don't need haircuts.

A mountain lion attempted to enter a hair salon in Irvine, California, much to the surprise of the workers and customers. Fortunately, local police officers and animal control workers quickly arrived on the scene and were able to subdue the animal.

The Irvine Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, confirming that the cat was spotted in a shopping center near Sand Canyon and Irvine Center Drive.

"We are not lion," the police department joked, "we had a purr-ty scary situation on our paws today."

Employees at the store spotted the lion approaching the store around 1:15 on Tuesday afternoon, according to local news outlet KTLA. The receptionist was able to close the door in time, which prevented the lion from entering the premises.

On Facebook, the Irvine Police Department wrote, "IPD received reports of a mountain lion in the area of Sand Canyon and Irvine Center Drive. As our claw-enforcement officers arrived, the lion ran towards the shopping center nearly causing a fur-enzy as it is uncommon for a mountain lion to be seen in Irvine."

The pun-filled post continued, "Thankfully our officers are not scaredy cats and purr-sued the big kitty into a business area. We backed off and gave the two-year-old male some space while we gathered more resources. IPD Animal Services Officers were able to safely sedate the feline to avoid a cat-astrophy. He was taken to a local animal care center for evaluation. He will be released in the near future."

After being sedated, the lion was taken to a veterinarian. Once the animal is evaluated, he will likely be released in a safe area.

Mountain lions typically don't interact with humans, though there have been more instances of the large cats wandering into California neighborhoods in recent years.