Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Connecticut family finds black bear hibernating under their outdoor deck: 'Not bothering us'

The family recorded video of the bear relaxing in their yard

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Connecticut family finds black bear hibernating under their outdoor deck Video

Connecticut family finds black bear hibernating under their outdoor deck

Tyler Daskukewich and her brother shared a TikTok video of a bear hibernating in their backyard, which has now garnered more than 16 million views.

A family in Connecticut recently discovered a black bear hibernating underneath their deck, and they were able to capture the animal on video.

On Dec. 30, Plainville-resident Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend, Olivia Unwin, were playing with Vincent's dog when they noticed something was off with the pup's behavior, according to the Dashukewich family.

When the dog began acting scared and avoiding the backyard deck, Vincent Dashukewich found a bear taking shelter, Vincent's sister, Tyler Dashukewich, told Fox News Digital (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).

'LAW-ABIDING' BEAR CROSSES STREET LIKE A PRO IN NORTH CAROLINA, VIDEO SHOW

The family said they contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, DEEP.

A black bear was discovered under the Dashukewich's deck and will remain their until the end of his hibernation period.

A black bear was discovered under the Dashukewich's deck and will remain their until the end of his hibernation period. (Tyler Dashukewich)

North American adult male bears can weight up to 550 pounds, according DEEP's website.

During a hibernating period, a bear's heart rate will slow down and their internal body temperatures will lower, shared DEEP on their website.

COLORADO MAN SHOOTS BEAR INSIDE HIS HOME WITH HIS .40-CALIBER PISTOL

DEEP added that there has been an increase in Connecticut's bear population and that "bears may find suitable denning conditions around human dwellings, including under decks, porches and sheds."

Fox News Digital reached out to DEEP for comment.

The male American Black bears found in Connecticut can weigh anywhere from 250-500 pounds, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. 

The male American Black bears found in Connecticut can weigh anywhere from 250-500 pounds, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.  (iStock)

Tyler Dashukewich said DEEP advised her family that they "could shine bright lights or make loud noised to try and make him come out or leave him there."

The Dashukewich family decided to let the bear stay in his current living situation since he has not caused any further issues.

"We are keeping the bear where he is since he is not bothering us," Tyler Dashukewich commented.

BEAR ATTACKS WOMAN WHO'S WALKING HER DOGS, SHE PLAYS DEAD WITH ‘CRUNCHED’ SKULL

It is not unusual for bears to be found near the Dashukewich residence where Tyler and Vincent Dashukewich live along with their parents and Tyler's daughter.

Vincent Dashukewich of Plainville, Connecticut, discovered a bear in his backyard while he was outside with his girlfriend and his dog. 

Vincent Dashukewich of Plainville, Connecticut, discovered a bear in his backyard while he was outside with his girlfriend and his dog.  (Vincent Dashukewich)

"But [we] are not used to them staying for so long like this bear is," Tyler Dashukewich added.

Vincent Dashukewich documented his discovery and the siblings posted the video on TikTok, which has since gone viral – garnering more than 16 million views.

The bear now goes by the name of Marty and has an Instagram page dedicated to him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Dashukewich siblings have named the bear Marty.

The Dashukewich siblings have named the bear Marty. (Tyler Dashukewich)

Vincent and Tyler Dashukewich said they plan on selling "Marty merch" and donating the funds to a foundation to protect wildlife.

Until Marty leaves, the family will be keeping their distance from the bear for safety reasons, Vincent said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 