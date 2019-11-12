Clemmie Hooper's husband responds to mommy blogger trashing him, fellow influencers

The husband of disgraced mommy blogger Clemmie Hooper, who confessed on Thursday to trashing her spouse and fellow influencers online using a fake account, has broken his silence.

Simon Hooper, also a U.K. parenting blogger who runs the account @father_of_daughters, took to Instagram on Saturday to address his wife’s controversy.

Simon told his 1 million followers that he was “angry” and “sad” over the matter, and admitted that he was put in a “crap position.”

“So, some people in this corner of the internet may want to know my response to what’s happened over the last couple of days,” he wrote on Saturday.

“Frankly, I'm in a crap position as I only really have 2 options - 1). to stay silent to protect my wife & knowing that if I do, the silence will be deafening or 2). to comment on something I had no knowledge of," he continued.

The father of four said he could not condone what his wife did -- which included accusing a fellow blogger of being “desperate” to fit in with another group of influencers, and another of using “race as a weapon,” as well as questioning the state of one mommy blogger’s marriage.

At one point, the "momfluencer" reportedly attacked her own husband, though she admitted it was done to throw people off her tracks.

“I can't condone or fully understand why Clemmie did what she did," Simon Hooper said. "Make no mistake about it -- she made some bad choices -- I just wish she could have spoken to me about this before it all got too much. Actually, If we're wishing for things, I wish it had never happened in the first place.”

He added, “I’ve seen firsthand what 3 years of being attacked online can do to a person and the dark places it can drive you to -- I guess whereas I can happily ignore it all, she couldn’t & ended up getting lost.”

Simon Hooper also wanted to make it clear that the intention of his post was not to defend his wife.

“To be clear, I’m not here to defend my wife’s actions or provide excuses because I have none,” he said. "What I do know is that online actions have real-world consequences -- this has impacted our family & it will take some time to recover.”

Still, he said, he’s choosing to look forward beyond the online controversy.

“That said, away from these squares, the world keeps spinning, the leaves are turning & we have 4 girls that need their parents,” he added. “I'll be here tomorrow doing what I do.”