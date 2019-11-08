Mommy blogger admits to creating fake account to trash fellow influencers, husband

A popular mommy blogger from the U.K. apologized for creating a fake account on a gossip site, where she trashed fellow influencers and even her own husband.

Clemmie Hooper, 34, who has amassed nearly 700,000 followers on her Instagram account @mother_of_daughters, made the revelation Thursday after rumors spread that she was behind the shady account.

Hiding behind the username "Aliceinwanderlust" on the forum Tattle Life, Hooper, in mean girl fashion, anonymously attacked other popular bloggers, including her so-called friends in the mommy influencers' circuit.

The anonymous account accused one fellow blogger of being “desperate” to fit in with another group of influencers, and another of using “race as a weapon.” The account also questioned the state of one mommy blogger’s marriage.

At one point, the "mumfluencer" reportedly attacked her own husband, a successful influencer with the Instagram account @father_of_daughters.

“Her husband, on the other hand, is a class at t--t. I can’t believe she puts up with his nonsense,” she allegedly wrote, according to The Telegraph.

Laura Rutherford, who runs That Mummy Smile account on Instagram, seemingly called out Hooper in a post on Wednesday.

“Dear Alice, I don’t owe it to you to remain quiet. You’ve goaded and encouraged trolls to tear my reputation apart for the last 8mths,” Rutherford wrote.

“This is your time to come forward and start doing the right thing by everyone that is affected," she said.

Another fellow influencer Bethie Hungerford, known on Instagram as Hungermama, was more direct in her own message to “Alice,” whom she said privately admitted to bullying and spreading rumors.

“I’ve been debating all day what to do and say about getting trolled and bullied by a friend of mine online,” Hungerford wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m putting the ball firmly in her court to come clean and acknowledge her wrongdoing and apologize to all of the people she’s hurt," she added.

The next day, Hooper came forward to confess that she was indeed was the woman behind the bully account.

“I know there are some rumors circulating and I want to take the opportunity to explain,” Hooper wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories.

“Earlier this year, I became aware of a website that had thousands of comments about my family and I. Reading them made me feel extremely paranoid and affected me much more than I knew at the time," she said.

“I decided without telling anyone else that I would make an anonymous account so that this group of people would believe I was one of them, so that I could maybe change their opinions from the inside to defend my family and I," Hooper continued.

“It became all-consuming and it grew bigger than I knew how to handle. When the users started to suspect it was me, I made the mistake of commenting about others. I regret it all and am deeply sorry -- I know this has caused a lot of pain," she said.

Hooper said she got “lost” in the online world that she had created and the more “engrossed” she became in the negative punditry, the more things escalated.

“Engaging in this was a huge mistake,” she added. “I take full responsibility for what’s happened and I am just so sorry for the hurt I have caused to everyone involved, including my friends and family.”