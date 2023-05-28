'Christian nationalism' obsession by some on the left aims to marginalize pro-life Christians: Radio host

On a recent episode of "Lighthouse Faith" podcast, conservative author and radio talk show host Kevin McCullough spoke frankly about how liberals and some left-leaning Christians are using the term Christian nationalism to set up the proverbial political bogey man in order to "cancel" those who use their faith to defend life and family.

Said McCullough, "I don't think it's a term that that people of God need to embrace … I see it primarily as a term that the other side is using to leverage animosity against people like me and people that believe like me."

AT PENTECOST, THE HOLY SPIRIT MANIFESTS IN EACH BELIEVER IN A ‘RADICALLY UNIQUE WAY’

He also said, "I would not describe myself as a Christian nationalist ever."

Those not exactly sure what Christian nationalism is should keep watching or reading mainstream media outlets — if they do, they'll learn a lot of negative things about it.

By default, they may come to believe negative things about Christianity as well.

It is a term used by some on the left to evoke fear and loathing — not overtly, but again, by default.

A recent survey by the Public Religion Research Institute actually found that "Americans who have heard of Christian nationalism are twice as likely to hold a negative rather than positive view of the term."

"It's not just Christians who vote their beliefs. Even atheists vote for their values."

Why is that?

It is primarily a term liberals have defined and wielded in order to marginalize conservative Christians who are pro-life, support traditional marriage and gender roles — and love America.

IN A TENSE WORLD, GOD FULFILLS HIS PROMISE TO NEVER ABANDON HIS FOLLOWERS, SAYS ALABAMA PASTOR

On Wikipedia, Christian nationalism is defined as "primarily focus[ed] on internal politics, such as passing laws that reflect their view of Christianity and its role in political and social life."

Theologically speaking, everyone, no matter their faith, votes for laws that reflect their moral values, which are influenced primarily by religious beliefs.

Whether you believe in God or not, that's a belief about God that informs how you view morality.

As theologian Dr. John Frame said, "There are no neutral positions when it comes to religion."

It's not just Christians who vote their beliefs. Even atheists vote for their values.

But by shining the political "church vs. state" spotlight on Christians, it then absolves everyone else of the exact same crime.

HISPANIC FAITH COMMUNITY IN AMERICA: POLLS AND NUMBERS DON'T TELL THE WHOLE STORY

If there's any doubt this is a term defined by the left, an article in Christianity Today brought out that "Americans United for Separation of Church and State is among the legal nonprofits challenging demands for religious privilege under the guise of religious freedom, as Christian Nationalist extremists seek to impose laws on abortion, public school curricula and other issues to force conformity with their religion-political worldview."

"It's obviously something that the right has recognized the left is using and on some level is responding to it. But there's even a more sinister element."

Now you see that this fight against Christian nationalism is really a battle against conservative religious views on abortion, gender and parents pushing back against public schools who indoctrinate their children about secular views on what it means to be human.

The left-leaning Vote Common Good, as part of its "Reawaken America Tour" planned recently to stop outside Donald Trump's golf resort at Doral Miami in Florida.

The flyer for the event read, "Vote Common Good is working with other groups in staging a counter-protest at this event to spread our message of faith, hope, and love — not insurrections and Christian nationalism."

McCullough pointed out that Family Research Council dedicated a whole day last fall to defining and deconstructing this argument about Christian nationalism.

"They realize that America has done great things for the world and for the liberation of people."

Said McCullough, "It's obviously something that the right has recognized the left is using and on some level is responding to it. But I think that there's even a more sinister element to this war."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

How sinister?

Said McCullough, "When you invoke the term nationalism, there's already a very eager desire by the far left to say that people who are center right are like Nazis, and to invoke the nationalist language kind of just brings that idea a little bit closer to home."

Theologian and author Dr. Alex McFarland actually is fine with taking on the mantel of Christian nationalist.

He said, "In reality, the much maligned ‘Christian nationalists’ are simply people who know our Judeo-Christian history."

McFarland is founder of Truth for a New Generation and travels the country speaking to thousands of young people each year.

Kevin McCullough says people have to recognize the left's tactics when it comes to using the term "Christian nationalism" — and not fall prey to them.

Of Christian nationalists, he said, "They realize that America has done great things for the world and for the liberation of people. They realize that the secret to our prosperity and longevity was our Judeo-Christian religious DNA, our work ethic, the following of the rule of law and the strength of the traditional family."

Defining the narrative of what it means to be a Christian nationalist is now part of the 2024 campaign battle. It's a term that has become far more political than theological.

For McCullough, it's about recognizing the left's tactics and not falling prey to them.

"You know, they think that they can just edge these things closer and closer together until there's no distinction in what they hope will be the public's mind as to what separates people of good conscience and these cartoon figures that they're making with these rhetorical devices."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For McFarland, it's about embracing it.

"Christian nationalists simply believe that the country where we live ought to be preserved, not ‘reinvented.’"