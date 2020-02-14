Chip Gaines leaves wife Joanna Gaines massive love note on Valentine's Day

Chip Gaines still knows how to woo his wife, Joanna Gaines, even after nearly 17 years of marriage.



The former “Fixer Upper” star, 45, went to impressive lengths to wish his spouse and business partner a happy Valentine’s Day.



“Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines,” Chip Gaines captioned with a photo of a silo at the couple’s Magnolia Market in Waco, Tx., with a giant red heart and arrow drew on it.



He explained that the late-night gesture was an attempt to “put out a beacon” to his paramour’s heart.

“So many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come #ToForever,” he added.

Joanna Gaines, 41, later posted a photo of the finished work of love, which had the letters of their first names – C and J — written inside of the heart.



“I love you too @chipgaines #happy valentinesday,” she captioned.

This year’s grand gesture was similar to last year’s when Chip wrote “Chip hearts Jo” in green lettering.



"That's big love @chipgaines," Joanna captioned at the time in an Instagram post.



Fans couldn’t resist gushing over Chip Gaines’ very conspicuous love note to his wife, with whom he shares five children.



“His post is the sweetest. You two are amazing,” one Instagram follower commented.



“You’re a lucky lady and he’s a lucky guy,” another person wrote.



Another fan said, “He’s a keeper.”



Chip and Joanna first met in 2001. The famous couple tied the knot in 2003 and opened the first Magnolia Market. They went on to star in HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” from 2013 to 2018.



The husband and wife decided to step away from the popular series to focus on their family and other business ventures. Their new network, Magnolia, is set to launch on Oct. 4.