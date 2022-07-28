Chicken fajita tacos: Try the dinner recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're searching for an easy dinner idea, give these chicken fajita tacos a whirl.

"Our chicken fajita tacos are the answer on a night when you have little time, low bandwidth and maybe even limited ingredients. This delicious dish can be made in 28 minutes or less and only uses one pan. That means quick cook time and minimal after-dinner cleanup," says Julie Park, co-creator of platein28.com.

"Plus, the ingredients are super flexible. The chicken can be thighs, breasts or tenders (fresh or frozen). If you don’t have all the seasonings, use taco seasoning or whatever you have/like (add cayenne for more heat, replace fresh garlic with garlic powder). Any tortilla will work and pick whatever toppings you like," she continues, adding that there are endless ingredient swap options for you to customize the dish as you desire.

Bottom line: "Make tonight easy on you, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your family!" says Park.

Super Yummy Chicken Fajita Tacos by Julie Park of Platein28

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 13 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon chili powder

6 chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, cut into strips or chunks

2 - 3 tablespoons olive oil

½ onion, cut into strips or chunks

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips or chunks

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips or chunks

1 tablespoon tomato paste

3 tablespoons lemon juice

6 tortillas

Optional toppings: avocado, Cotija cheese, cilantro

Optional sides: Mexican rice, black beans

Directions:

1. Combine garlic and dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Add chicken to bowl and mix together until all sides of the chicken are coated with the seasonings. Heat a large pan on medium. Once heated, add oil and chicken. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

2. Add veggies to the chicken, lower heat, stir, and cover. Cook covered for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent.

3. Uncover and add tomato paste and lemon juice. Cook uncovered for another 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove pan from heat.

4. Scoop fajita mix onto tortillas and decorate with your favorite toppings

This original recipe is owned by Platein28.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.