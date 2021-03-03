Taco Bell testing new fried cheese menu items at only one California restaurant

It might be time to get cheesy.

While it may seem like every fast-food chain is fighting over chicken sandwiches, Taco Bell is possibly about to start the fried cheese wars. And it's good timing, since the fast-food chain is set to bring one of its popular items back to the menu.

Taco Bell is testing out two new cheese-related items: Crispy Cheese Dippers and Crispy Cheese Nacho Fries. Both items are made with cheese curds rolled in a tortilla chip coating and then fried, the former being served with dipping sauce, while the latter is served atop an order of loaded "Nacho Fries."

Unfortunately, the new items are currently only being tested at one location in Fullerton, California. If they perform well, however, the company has said they could be added to more menus across the nation. (Hopefully, the residents of Fullerton are fans of fried cheese.)

The two items will be available at the Fullerton Taco Bell through March 10, Thrillist reports.

While cheese fans who don’t live in California may be disappointed by this news, Taco Bell will at least be bringing back another popular item — its potatoes — to restaurants nationwide on March 11, after removing them from menus last year. Along with its potatoes, Taco Bell will once again add Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes or the Potato Soft Tacos to its offerings. (Fans can also swap meat for potatoes in any Taco Bell item.)

Potatoes were previously removed from the Taco Bell menu in 2020 in an effort by the company to simplify its menu. At the time, the decision was made in response to the pandemic, which forced many locations across the country to close their dining rooms and focus on drive-thru orders.