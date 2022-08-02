Expand / Collapse search
Chicago mother prepares for back-to-school shopping amid inflation: ‘Definitely a struggle’

Ester di Filippo told 'Fox and Friends First' the list of back-to-school expenses 'keeps growing'

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
How inflation has affected back-to-school expenses Video

How inflation has affected back-to-school expenses

Chicago mom of two Ester Di Filippo on how rising inflation has driven up costs and how families are struggling as kids get ready to head back to school.

Back to school shopping has never been so pricey for parents as today's extremely high inflation continues.

The National Retail Federation says that the cost of school supplies will increase by 40% in 2022, with total projected expenses jumping nearly $200 since 2019.

Chicago mom of two Ester di Filippo expressed her frustration on Tuesday morning about skyrocketing back-to-school prices this year.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL TIPS INCLUDE WARNINGS FOR PARENTS ABOUT ‘WOKE POLICIES’ 

"I do believe that it’s going to be a struggle and a different situation this year," she said on "Fox & Friends First."

School teacher Liza Gleason shops for back to school supplies at a Target store on Aug. 13, 2008, in Daly City, California.  

School teacher Liza Gleason shops for back to school supplies at a Target store on Aug. 13, 2008, in Daly City, California.   (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Di Filippo said her daughter’s TI-84 calculator alone costs $150.

The Chicago mother shared that the inflated price of items like gas and food only adds insult to injury, as the list for her kids’ school supplies grows in size and price, too.

FLORIDA SCHOOLS ARE HIRING MILITARY VETERANS TO FILL VACANCIES IN CLASSROOMS

"Now we’re adding school supplies, school uniforms," she said. "The list just keeps growing."

Chicago mom Ester di Filippo joined "Fox and Friends First" on August 2, 2022 to discuss today's higher prices.

Chicago mom Ester di Filippo joined "Fox and Friends First" on August 2, 2022 to discuss today's higher prices. (Fox News)

To manage these overflowing expenses and still provide adequately for her children, di Filippo says she travels 120 miles to work out of the state of Illinois every day.

"It’s definitely a struggle."

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BUDGET SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW MOMS AND DADS CAN SAVE TIME AND MONEY

Di Filippo said she knows some parents who have relied on EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards to cover expenses, including herself — but the program doesn’t cover such necessities as soap and toilet paper.

"The priorities are a little bit out of line," she said.

Stocked shelves of back-to-school supplies at a Target store on August 03, 2020, in Colma, California.

Stocked shelves of back-to-school supplies at a Target store on August 03, 2020, in Colma, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some parents have opted into buy-now, pay-later programs to pay for items like school supplies, di Filippo added.

But this option also has its pitfalls.

"That just seems, to me, out of control," she said. 

"If people can’t afford it today, how are they going to afford it in 30 days when the payment's due?"

"It becomes a crisis all along with everybody," she said. 

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.