Delicious cheesy sausage balls for NFL game day: Try the recipe

It’s hard to argue with sausage balls for a crowd-pleasing appetizer. It’s even harder to argue with them come game day. Thankfully, these cheesy, meaty delights are easy to make, coming together in only a few short steps with about 15 minutes of prep work.

To round out the meal, transform these finger foods into an entree by serving with mashed sweet potatoes and a spinach salad or sauteed greens of your choice. The recipe serves 12 but feel free to halve or double the recipe as needed to adjust to your tailgate or crowd size.

Serves 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package JOHNSONVILLE All Natural Fresh Italian Hot Ground Sausage (16 ounces) or 1 package JOHNSONVILLE Fresh Italian Hot Sausage Links (19 ounces) or ground sausage or sausage links of your choice

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1¼ cups baking mix (Bisquick, Jiffy®, or baking mix of choice)

¼ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup finely chopped mushroom

¼ cup milk

Directions:

In a skillet, cook and crumble sausage over medium heat until the sausage is browned and the internal temperature is 160 °F; about 10 minutes. Drain if desired. In a large bowl, combine the sausage, cheese, baking mix, onion, mushrooms and milk; mix well. Shape mixture into 36 walnut-size balls; place on a greased baking sheet Bake at 350 °F until lightly browned; 15 - 20 minutes. Remove from oven; let rest for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with barbecue or chutney sauce.

This original recipe is owned by Johnsonville and was shared with Fox News.