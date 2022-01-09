Cheesy French onion soup from a famous New England hotel: Try the recipe

There’s nothing like mom’s French onion soup.

But, when a craving for crouton-y and Gruyere-filled comfort strikes, this recipe from William Rietzel III, Chef de Cuisine at the Forbes-five star rated COAST restaurant at the Ocean House hotel in Westerly, Rhode Island, won’t disappoint. "French onion soup is a delicious combination of tastes with the soup, gentle spices, bread and cheese," says Rietzel. "It’s always been a guest favorite on chilly days," he continues, adding that it’s even featured on the new French-inspired menu at the winter dining series in their enchanting Gondola Village (yes, you can get a luxe French Alps-esque experience in New England).

Featured in the "Ocean House: Living and Cooking Through the Seasons" book, the recipe tastes best when finished in the broiler for that perfect, bubbly top. Get the full recipe below.

Ocean House Collection French Onion Soup by William Rietzel III, Chef de Cuisine at Coast

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

For the French Onion Soup:

2 large onions, sliced into a julienne

2 ounces butter

4 sprigs of f resh thyme

resh thyme 1 teaspoon beef base

2 quarts beef stock

Salt, to taste

1 teaspoon of sherry vinegar

For the croutons:

4 slices sourdough bread

4 ounces butter

2 cloves garlic

8 slices Gruyere cheese

Grated Parmesan cheese, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions for the Soup:

Using a large heavy-bottom pan, caramelize onions in butter until very soft and dark brown. Wrap thyme in cheesecloth, secure with butcher’s twine and place in pan with onions. Add beef stock and beef base and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Remove thyme sachet and season with salt and sherry vinegar. Set the warm soup aside.

Directions for the Croutons:

Preheat oven to 400 °F. Cut sourdough bread slices into rounds the size of the soup vessel. Melt butter with garlic in a small sauté pan. Dip one side of sourdough bread rounds in butter and lay butter-side up on a sheet tray. Season with salt and pepper, and finish with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven until cheese is golden brown and bread is crisp.

Directions for Plating:

Preheat the broiler on high. Fill the soup crocks with hot soup, leaving about ½ inch from the top. Place croutons on top and finish with 2 slices of Gruyere cheese. Place crocks under the broiler until the cheese turns golden brown and begins to bubble.

This original recipe is owned by Ocean House and was shared with Fox News.