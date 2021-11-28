'Large, tender, and buttery' Alaska scallops with pumpkin Alfredo: Try the recipe

Something about eating at home just feels special. It’s almost like you’re having a night out on the town, but, you know, at home in comfy clothes.

Here, in this pumpkin Alfredo with seared Alaska scallops , you’ll truly feel like you’re indulging in a restaurant-worthy meal. "Alaska scallops are large, tender and buttery. Combining their melt-in-your-mouth texture with seasonal ingredients like pumpkin and sage takes this classic dish to the next level, giving you an elevated fall dish in just a few simple steps,"

Jeremy Woodrow, executive director of Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute , tells Fox News, "To get the perfect sear, pat the Alaska scallops dry with a paper towel, place them in a hot sauté pan and leave them undisturbed for two to four minutes, flipping only once when the first side develops a golden crust."

When shopping for scallops, or any seafood this holiday season, look for "Alaska" on the label or signage to guarantee that it is wild and sustainably caught, adds Woodrow.

Pumpkin Alfredo with Seared Alaska Scallops

Serves 2 to 3

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup canned pumpkin purée

1/4 cup heavy cream or coconut milk

1/3 cup finely grated pecorino Romano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (substitute 2 to 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast for dairy-free)

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons unsalted butter (substitute avocado oil for dairy-free)

15 fresh sage leaves

¾ pound Alaska scallops, patted dry

2, 14-ounce cans hearts of palm linguine, rinsed and drained

Directions:

Make the sauce: Whisk the pumpkin purée and cream in a saucepan. Warm over medium heat until steam begins to rise from the edges. Add the cheese or nutritional yeast and stir until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and keep warm over low heat. Line a small plate with paper towels. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Once the melted butter is hot, add the sage leaves and fry for about a minute per side, until darkened and crispy. Transfer the leaves to the paper towel-lined plate. Add the scallops to the butter, which should be beginning to brown. Sear for about two minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Smaller scallops may cook more quickly. Toss the hearts of palm linguine with the pumpkin Alfredo and divide between plates. Top with the seared scallops and crispy sage leaves, and sprinkle with a bit of sea salt. Serve hot.