Charlie Kirk's belief in God and the way he 'defended faith' impacts scores of young people

As thousands of faith leaders as well as faith-filled attendees crowded into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to celebrate the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk on Sunday, Sept. 21, many stood in awe of what was unfolding.

Lucas Miles, executive director of Turning Point USA, told Fox News Digital that Kirk's memorial could be the largest gathering for the gospel ever.

"[It’s] a historic day, not only for the United States of America, not only the world, but really for, I believe, the kingdom of God," he said just before the start of the program.

"The gospel is going to go out today, potentially, more than ever at one time in human history. That’s exactly what Charlie would have wanted," he added.

"It's meant for all the things that Charlie's known for — the debates and family and friends and running a great organization. More than any of that, Charlie was a Christian," he also said.

"And he died a Christian martyr, and he gave his life for the sake of the gospel," said Miles.

Christian musicians took to the stage early on, performing worship songs as attendees sang along.

Before speakers took the stage, attendees held up posters of Charlie Kirk in red, white and blue.

Many were brought to tears during the event.

"I think Charlie Kirk made it cool to be Christian again."

William Wolfe, Center for Baptist Leadership executive director, told Fox News Digital he echoes the words of Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth — words that played in a prepared statement from the White House shortly before Hegseth himself spoke at the event Sunday.

"Charlie Kirk started a political movement, but he ended it as a Christian movement. That’s been so evident here today with the worship that we've seen," said Wolfe.

Wolfe said Kirk’s legacy will not just be bringing young people into conservative politics but bringing them back to Jesus Christ; he pointed to the rise in faith among younger generations.

"I think Charlie Kirk made it cool to be Christian again," said Wolfe.

He added, "That’s not our goal, but Charlie Kirk made it reasonable. He defended the faith, and the atmosphere here is very much one of a worship service."

Wolfe stressed that the event Sunday was a Christian memorial service, not a political rally.

Others spoke to Fox News Digital as well about their beliefs and impressions.

Sandy of San Diego, California, told Fox News Digital she has been following Kirk for years.

"You can take away the man, but you can't take away the voice."

"He's a man of God and so blessed, and I felt the need to be here," she said. "All of us being here today just shows that you can take away the man, but you can't take away the voice."

She added, "All the people that are here today honoring Charlie and celebrating his life are standing tall to say his movement will not die. We're here to support Erika and her family, and it's just a blessing to be here."

Barbara of Toledo, Ohio, told Fox News Digital, "The Spirit of Jesus — the Holy Spirit is here. And Charlie just — this is what he wanted. I believe that revival is going to break out all over the world, because people are picking up the banner that he held and that he gave out."

She also said that while people are mourning the loss of Kirk, the whole world is celebrating his hope.

