Charlie Kirk's belief in God and the way he 'defended faith' impacts scores of young people

Thousands pack Arizona stadium as faith leaders say they believe revival is in the works

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Worshippers at Charlie Kirk memorial bring cross to center of stadium floor Video

Worshippers at Charlie Kirk memorial bring cross to center of stadium floor

Worshippers are shown carrying a large cross to the center of the State Farm Stadium floor for a special moment at the Charlie Kirk remembrance memorial in Glendale, Arizona.

Glendale, Ariz. – As thousands of faith leaders as well as faith-filled attendees crowded into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to celebrate the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk on Sunday, Sept. 21, many stood in awe of what was unfolding.  

Lucas Miles, executive director of Turning Point USA, told Fox News Digital that Kirk's memorial could be the largest gathering for the gospel ever. 

"[It’s] a historic day, not only for the United States of America, not only the world, but really for, I believe, the kingdom of God," he said just before the start of the program. 

LIVE UPDATES: MEMORIAL SERVICES FOR CHARLIE KIRK

"The gospel is going to go out today, potentially, more than ever at one time in human history. That’s exactly what Charlie would have wanted," he added.

"It's meant for all the things that Charlie's known for — the debates and family and friends and running a great organization. More than any of that, Charlie was a Christian," he also said. 

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Attendees are shown singing, praying and participating during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk as Christian singer Chris Tomlin performed on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ashley J. DiMella /Fox News Digital)

"And he died a Christian martyr, and he gave his life for the sake of the gospel," said Miles.

Christian musicians took to the stage early on, performing worship songs as attendees sang along.

ERIKA KIRK, AHEAD OF MEMORIAL SERVICE, INSPIRES CHRISTIAN STAFFER TO STAY ‘ROOTED IN FAITH’ 

Before speakers took the stage, attendees held up posters of Charlie Kirk in red, white and blue. 

Many were brought to tears during the event.

"I think Charlie Kirk made it cool to be Christian again."

William Wolfe, Center for Baptist Leadership executive director, told Fox News Digital he echoes the words of Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth — words that played in a prepared statement from the White House shortly before Hegseth himself spoke at the event Sunday. 

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

A large wooden cross was placed in the middle of the stadium on Sept. 21, 2025. (Ashley J. DiMella/Fox News Digital)

"Charlie Kirk started a political movement, but he ended it as a Christian movement. That’s been so evident here today with the worship that we've seen," said Wolfe.

Wolfe said Kirk’s legacy will not just be bringing young people into conservative politics but bringing them back to Jesus Christ; he pointed to the rise in faith among younger generations.

"I think Charlie Kirk made it cool to be Christian again," said Wolfe.

WHO IS PASTOR ROB MCCOY? CHARLIE KIRK'S FAITH LEADER DELIVERS EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE AT MEMORIAL

He added, "That’s not our goal, but Charlie Kirk made it reasonable. He defended the faith, and the atmosphere here is very much one of a worship service."

Wolfe stressed that the event Sunday was a Christian memorial service, not a political rally. 

Charlie kirk speaking at CPAC

Charlie Kirk is shown speaking at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland. His life was taken in a fatal shooting on Sept. 10 in Utah.  (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Others spoke to Fox News Digital as well about their beliefs and impressions.

Sandy of San Diego, California, told Fox News Digital she has been following Kirk for years. 

"You can take away the man, but you can't take away the voice."

"He's a man of God and so blessed, and I felt the need to be here," she said. "All of us being here today just shows that you can take away the man, but you can't take away the voice."

She added, "All the people that are here today honoring Charlie and celebrating his life are standing tall to say his movement will not die. We're here to support Erika and her family, and it's just a blessing to be here."

Barbara of Toledo, Ohio, told Fox News Digital, "The Spirit of Jesus — the Holy Spirit is here. And Charlie just — this is what he wanted. I believe that revival is going to break out all over the world, because people are picking up the banner that he held and that he gave out."

people in crowd at Kirk service

People listen during a worship song before the start of the Kirk memorial.  (John Locher/AP)

She also said that while people are mourning the loss of Kirk, the whole world is celebrating his hope.

