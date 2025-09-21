Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Who is Pastor Rob McCoy? Charlie Kirk's pastor delivers emotional tribute at memorial

'Charlie looked at politics as an onramp to Jesus'

Fox News
close
Worshippers at Charlie Kirk memorial bring cross to center of stadium floor Video

Worshippers at Charlie Kirk memorial bring cross to center of stadium floor

Worshippers are shown carrying a large cross to the center of the State Farm Stadium floor for a special moment at the Charlie Kirk remembrance memorial in Glendale, Arizona.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pastor Rob McCoy is co-chair of Turning Point Faith in California and is known as "Charlie’s Pastor."

McCoy opened up Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona, following performances by Christian artists. 

He has been by the side of the Kirk family since Kirk's tragic assassination. 

LIVE UPDATES: MEMORIAL SERVICES FOR CHARLIE KIRK

McCoy recently retired after serving for 25 years at the evangelical Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kirk attended McCoy's anniversary celebration back in August. 

Charlie Kirk with Pastor Rob McCoy

Pastor Rob McCoy, co-chair of Turning Point Faith, opened up Charlie Kirk's memorial on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.  (Godspeak Calvary Chapel Thousand Oaks/Rob McCoy)

"Charlie Kirk did in 31 years on this earth … had more lifetimes in 31 years, and all of us have in the entirety of our own," said McCoy in his speech.

He said that while chatting with TPUSA staffers, he perceived there was a worry that Turning Point would not be as successful without its leader.

Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Pastor Rob McCoy is shown speaking during the memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

"I looked at each and every one of them," said McCoy. "And for those of you who are negative — without Charlie Kirk's presence, they pulled off the largest event in Turning Point history."

McCoy discussed Kirk’s unwavering faith.

"Charlie knew … at an early age … he entrusted his life to the Savior of the World. Jesus came to this earth, was tempted in all ways, yet was without sin, was crucified upon the cross," he said.

Pastor McCory speaks during church service

McCoy continues to mourn the death of Charlie Kirk.  (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

"His blood was poured out because blood must be shed for the remission of sins," said McCoy.

"And his death upon that cross was sufficient for all the world's sins, but only efficient for those who, like Charlie, would receive him as their Savior."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Added McCoy, "Charlie looked at politics as an on-ramp to Jesus. He knew if he could get all of you rowing in the streams of liberty, you'd come to its source. And that's the Lord."

Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

Attendees ahead of the memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 21, 2025.  (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McCoy asked attendees to "put action" into their faith and receive God.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital is offering comprehensive online coverage of the Charlie Kirk memorial service on FoxNews.com and the Fox News mobile app — featuring interviews, local perspectives, live blogging and digital updates. 

Close modal

Continue