Who is Pastor Rob McCoy? Charlie Kirk's pastor delivers emotional tribute at memorial

Pastor Rob McCoy is co-chair of Turning Point Faith in California and is known as "Charlie’s Pastor."

McCoy opened up Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona, following performances by Christian artists.

He has been by the side of the Kirk family since Kirk's tragic assassination.

McCoy recently retired after serving for 25 years at the evangelical Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, California.

Kirk attended McCoy's anniversary celebration back in August.

"Charlie Kirk did in 31 years on this earth … had more lifetimes in 31 years, and all of us have in the entirety of our own," said McCoy in his speech.

He said that while chatting with TPUSA staffers, he perceived there was a worry that Turning Point would not be as successful without its leader.

"I looked at each and every one of them," said McCoy. "And for those of you who are negative — without Charlie Kirk's presence, they pulled off the largest event in Turning Point history."

McCoy discussed Kirk’s unwavering faith.

"Charlie knew … at an early age … he entrusted his life to the Savior of the World. Jesus came to this earth, was tempted in all ways, yet was without sin, was crucified upon the cross," he said.

"His blood was poured out because blood must be shed for the remission of sins," said McCoy.

"And his death upon that cross was sufficient for all the world's sins, but only efficient for those who, like Charlie, would receive him as their Savior."

Added McCoy, "Charlie looked at politics as an on-ramp to Jesus. He knew if he could get all of you rowing in the streams of liberty, you'd come to its source. And that's the Lord."

McCoy asked attendees to "put action" into their faith and receive God.

