Changing your voicemail may be a bad idea when lost in the woods, despite viral social media advice

Don’t trust something just because it’s gone viral.

A recent social media post gained a lot of attention after it provided what many thought to be a useful and unique tip for surviving in the wilderness. According to experts, however, this is actually bad advice.

While the original post appears to have been deleted, a message recently circulated on Facebook providing a tip for people who find themselves lost in the woods (or other wilderness areas) and either have low battery on their phone or don’t have service.

According to the original message, people in this situation should change their voicemail message to explain that they are lost, their approximate location and any other important details (like whether or not they’re staying put or attempting to hike towards a town). The post continues to explain that this way, even after the phone runs out of battery or has no signal, anyone calling the phone will get the message.

While the post sparked attention on various social media platforms, experts say it’s actually full of bad advice.

The Alpine Rescue Team, a nonprofit rescue mountaineers in Colorado, shared a message on its Facebook page explaining all of the problems. The main issue, it contends, is that in order to change an outgoing voicemail message, the phone needs cell service.

If the phone has service, it’s better to call 911. If the phone is low on battery, sending a text to 911 takes a lot less energy than recording a new voice message. Also, texts require less signal and are more likely to go through.

In addition, the team writes, it’s important to stay in one location after calling for help. It’s easier for rescue crews to locate a stationary target than a moving one (especially if they can get a GPS signal from the call for help). The only reason to not stay put is if the area is not safe.

According to the American Hiking Association, it’s important to stay calm if you become lost. Panicking can cause people to miss important details and possibly become more lost by running further from recognizable trails.