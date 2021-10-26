Bear crashes wedding reception while guests continue to eat

No one likes a wedding crasher.

An uninvited guest was caught on camera at a wedding in Mexico. The intruder was actually very easy to spot, considering that it was a young black bear.

While the bear’s appearance was surprising, what’s more shocking is the reaction from some of the wedding guests.

Angie Disa posted the footage to her TikTok page, where she wrote that a bear had shown up at her cousin’s wedding in Chipinque National Park in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The post was captioned, "He just wanted some food."

As the video starts, a young black bear can be seen with its front paws on a table at the wedding reception. Several guests can be seen in the background, keeping their distance and either filming or making noise to try and scare the bear away.

Eventually, the bear decides to wander off and gets off the table, knocking over a few chairs as it turns.

When the bear starts walking away, however, the camera pans over to reveal another table nearby, where some guests are still sitting casually and eating. The bear momentarily takes notice of the table before wandering off.

At least one guest at the table appears to be more interested in his food than the bear standing a few feet away.

Since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

In a follow-up video, Disa explained that a baby bear had spotted near the area of the reception earlier in the weekend. As most of the guests were aware that wildlife was in the area, they were able to remain calm when the bear showed up at the reception.