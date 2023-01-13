Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cat in Utah seeks a lap to nap on: Gertrude is a 'gentle, older lady'

A kitty with an 'unusual meow' is awaiting a new home

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
A "gentle older" feline with a few special needs is looking for a home out in Utah. 

Fourteen-year-old Gertrude is adored by everyone and has "the most unusual meow," said the Best Friends Lifesaving Center, located in Salt Lake City.

"Gertrude is a gentle older lady looking for a quiet, low-energy human to lounge around with," said the shelter. 

The short-haired tri-color tabby cat is "14 years young and deserving of a life of love and lap naps," said the shelter. It added, "She's sure to make a wonderful, loving companion."

Gertrude has a special diet and is missing some teeth, the shelter said, in addition to having hyperthyroidism. 

Gertrude is a 14-year-old cat living in Salt Lake City; she needs a new home.

Gertrude is a 14-year-old cat living in Salt Lake City; she needs a new home. (Best Friends Animal Society)

She eats a mix of wet and dry food and is given medication each day on the inside of her ear. 

Best of all, Gertrude's adoption fees are waived "thanks to a generous donor," says Best Friends Lifesaving Center. 

Those interested in learning more about Gertrude should email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org.

All cat owners can give their cat a "life-changing" gift of exercise, notes the Best Friends Animal Society.

Gertrude, pictured above, would make someone a "wonderful, loving companion," said her Utah shelter.

Gertrude, pictured above, would make someone a "wonderful, loving companion," said her Utah shelter. (Best Friends Animal Society)

While it is common knowledge that dogs need to be walked on a daily basis, cats, too, need to have physical and mental exercise, explained the shelter. 

Samantha Bell, "resident cat expert" at the Best Friends Animal Society, told Fox News Digital three ways cat owners can exercise their furry friends. 

One way to ensure a cat gets moving, said Bell, is to get another cat. 

"Having two cats automatically increases exercise since they'll inevitably chase each other and (hopefully) play together," she also said. 

Gertrude's adoption fees are currently waived thanks to "a generous donor," noted the shelter.

Gertrude's adoption fees are currently waived thanks to "a generous donor," noted the shelter. (Best Friends Animal Society)

Putting a toy or treat on top of something that needs to be climbed can encourage climbing and exploring "vertical territory," Bell explained. 

Cat owners can also introduce a leash and harness system to their pets and take them for walks. The leash will "give them the opportunity to safely explore new places," said Bell. 

It is imperative, however, that a cat owner consult with a veterinarian before putting a cat on an exercise plan, Bell continued.

"Just remember, [the amount of] physical and mental enrichment needed depends on your kitty’s age and medical conditions," she added.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.