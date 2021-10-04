Carvel's 'Hocus Pocus' milkshakes are here to help you count down to Halloween

Carvel’s put a spell on you and now you’re craving milkshakes.

Or at least that’s what the national ice cream chain is likely hoping for with its new limited-edition "Hocus Pocus" beverage line.

Carvel partnered with Disney’s cable channel Freeform for its annual 31 Nights of Halloween event and will be serving three milkshakes based on the "Hocus Pocus" film throughout the month of October, the company announced.

HALLOWEEN ADVENT CALENDARS FOR KIDS TO COUNT DOWN TO OCT. 31

Customers who order any of the three shakes will receive branded cups and spoons that feature artistic renderings of The Sanderson Sisters – who were played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. Each shake takes inspiration from the fictional witch sisters.

Sarah’s Chilling Churro Shake

Carvel honored Parker’s character, Sarah Sanderson, with a yellow-themed shake that’s made from cinnamon-sugar churro ice cream and crunchy churro pieces. The shake is completed with whipped cream and yellow sprinkles.

HALLOWEEN RETURNS TO MAJOR THEME PARKS DURING PANDEMIC: HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENING

Winnie's Glorious Cake Batter Shake

Midler’s character Winifred Sanderson got an orange-themed shake that’s made solely from Carvel’s cake batter ice cream. It’s topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Mary’s Divine Cookies & Cream Shake

Najimy’s character Mary Sanderson is the only one to get a milkshake made from vanilla soft serve. The purple-themed blend is mixed with cookies and cream pieces and is topped with violet sprinkles.

POLICE URGING PARENTS TO INSPECT HALLOWEEN CANDY AFTER ECSTASY DISCOVERED

"Much like enjoying a Carvel ice cream treat, watching Freeform’s ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ and Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ delivers a true sense of nostalgia and traditions," Carvel’s Director of Marketing Delia Wong said, in a statement. "With these shakes inspired by everyone’s favorite witchy sisters, Halloween and ice cream fans alike will have plenty of opportunities to soak up spooky season memories and create new ones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While not a commercial success upon its initial theatrical release in 1993, "Hocus Pocus" has become a successful franchise for The Walt Disney Company.

Disney regularly promotes and airs the film on Freeform during the Halloween season and sells merchandise based on the film throughout its theme parks and stores. The company has also licensed the film’s image to third-party retailers that want to cash in on the cult classic, including brands like Hot Topic, Target and Funko Pop!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This is our third year in partnership with Freeform and their ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ movie lineup, so it was only right that we celebrated with not just one but three delicious shake flavors in honor of Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus,’ each served with limited-edition 31 Nights of Halloween x Hocus Pocus cup and spoon that pairs with each Sanderson Sister," Wong told Fox News via email.

"Following our launch this weekend, guests have been responding very positively, expressing excitement in-shoppe and even on social media," she went on. "Many of our franchisees have been selling the shakes back-to-back since the announcement."