Halloween returns to major theme parks during pandemic: Here's what's happening

Nothing is scarier than a canceled Halloween.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, major theme parks across the country either canceled or scaled back their annual Halloween celebrations. This year, however, many of these parks have reopened and are planning on celebrating.

While many locations are still operating with COVID-19 safety procedures in place (which varies from location to location), Halloween events are still planned at these major theme parks.

Last year, Disneyland was closed for most of the year, including October. That meant that the park couldn’t hold its Halloween celebrations.

Now, the park is open and has been ringing in the holiday since the beginning of September. The celebration includes various Halloween-themed events, including the Oogie Boogie Bash, based on the villain from "A Nightmare Before Christmas."

Disney World, meanwhile, will also be holding its Halloween festivities.. The park actually began holding its After Hours Boo Bash back in August, and it will continue through Oct. 31.

Both Universal Studios in Hollywood, Calif., and Orlando, Fla., will be holdings its traditional Halloween Horror Nights. The parks were forced to cancel the event last year. This year, however, the parks are bringing back all of the fan favorites, including haunted houses, dedicated scare zones and live entertainment.

Last year, Six Flags canceled Frightfest at its parks across the country, instead holding a more subdued Hallowfest at the parks that were still open. Frightfest returns this year at parks across the country, including California, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

Frightfest is held on select nights during September and October (usually on the weekends) and allows guests to explore parks that have transformed in Halloween-themed attractions for the evening.

Hersheypark in Pennsylvania is also holding its Halloween celebrations this year, while Dollywood in Tennessee is celebrating with its Great Pumpkin Luminights event.