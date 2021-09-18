Halloween advent calendars for kids to count down to Oct. 31

Got little fans of Halloween living in your home?

Then you’ll want to take a look at these festive Halloween advent calendars that will count down and build anticipation for the spooky holiday.

'MEDICATED' HALLOWEEN EDIBLES RESEMBLING NAME-BRAND CANDY PROMPT INDIANA STATE POLICE WARNING

Here are five Halloween-themed advent calendars that are sure to get your kids excited about October 31.

Funko POP! Advent Calendar: 13-Day Spooky Countdown ($29.99)

If your kids like to collect Funko POP! figurines, this 13-day Halloween countdown will likely be a treat they enjoy. The book-shaped advent calendar features a chained gate "Beware" sign. When opened, the gates reveal a haunted house with 12 numbered windows and one door. The windows and door conceal the real prize – 13 mini pop vinyl "Funkoween" figurines. Each one of these figurines is less than two inches in length and width, so it’s best for children who are 3-year-old and up.

HEIDI KLUM SHARES HALLOWEEN SHORT FILM STARRING HUSBAND, KIDS

Jakks Holiday Gremlins Advent Calendar Countdown ($49.99)

You can bring a movie classic to life this Halloween with a Gremlins advent calendar from Jakks Holiday. The popular toy company created a 31-day countdown based on the 1984 horror-comedy, which comes with 27 Gremlin character figurines, four accessories and three goo packets. As each day progresses, you can place a character on each pop-up theater seat to count down to Halloween or any other month that has 31 days.

NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS WANT PUMPKIN SPICE AROUND YEAR-ROUND: SURVEY

Jazwares Pokémon Halloween 2021 13 Day Figure Calendar ($19.99)

Want to catch them all? Well, you can with this new Pokémon advent calendar that’s been specially made for Halloween 2021. This themed countdown from Jazwares can glow in the dark and has 13 built-in doors that have a surprise behind each. Young Pokémon will be delighted when they see the set’s limited-edition figurines, which include ten iconic characters from the anime franchise and three Halloween accessories, like a candy apple toy, pumpkin and candy pile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oriental Trading Jumbo Halloween Countdown Calendars ($12.29)

If you’d like to get individualized Halloween advent calendars for a large group of children, the party supply company Oriental Trading has jumbo-sized countdowns available by the dozen. The company’s haunted house-shaped advent calendar is made from cardstock and measures "jumbo" cardstock — 13.75 inches in width and 24 inches in length. The large calendar has a pop-open door for each day in October, which contains a "spooky surprise" behind each.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

shopDisney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar ($49.99)

Disney-centric Halloween enthusiasts might just like this Mickey and Minnie Mouse countdown calendar from shopDisney. The two resin figurines are joined by Figaro the cat and are built on a fall-themed pumpkin patch with traditional Halloween colors. A pair of numbered blocks are provided so holiday celebrators can rearrange it daily for their countdowns.