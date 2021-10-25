Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Caribbean-inspired burgers loaded with queso blanco and aioli: Try the recipe

Take game day burgers to another level with 'a touch of extra flavor'

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Burgers, but better. With this satisfying recipe, you’ll get rich, nuanced flavor and an elevated burger that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser, whether you’re watching the World Series or cheering on your alma mater on the gridiron.

"The sofrito [peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro], queso blanco and pink aioli atop the burgers are inspired by Caribbean/Latin roots. It’s a nice touch of extra flavor that I enjoy serving to my friends when we’re watching sports," says chef Jacqueline Kleis of Wild Fork Foods, which sells specialty grocery items.

Wagyu Burgers with Queso Blanco and Pink Aioli by Wild Fork

Servings 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Chef Jacqueline Kleis of Wild Fork Foods shared her Caribbean-inspired burger recipe with Fox News.

Ingredients:

For burgers:

  • 1 lb ground Wagyu beef
  • Coarse sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste
  • 4 slices queso blanco, or mild cheese of choice
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 10 oz bell pepper trio and onions (you can buy this frozen and thaw it if you don’t want to slice fresh peppers and onions)
  • 2 cloves fresh garlic or two cubes of frozen garlic
  • 1 tbsp fresh cilantro
  • 4 rioche hamburger buns, cut in half

For pink aioli:

  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp ketchup
  • 1 lime, juice and zest
  • 1 clove fresh garlic or one cube of frozen garlic

These Caribbean-inspired Wagyu burgers are made with queso blanco and pink aioli.

Instructions:

  1. In a medium bowl, season the ground beef with salt and pepper. Form into four 4-ounce burgers.
  2. Mix all ingredients of aioli and keep refrigerated.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Add the three-pepper trio, onions and garlic, and cook until wilted. Add salt, pepper and cilantro. Stir and remove from heat. Cover and keep warm. Heat the brioche buns over the grill.
  4. Preheat grill or pan over medium heat and cook burgers for 6-8 minutes on each side. In the last 2 minutes of cooking, place a slice of cheese over the burger and cook until melted.
  5. Place on a platter and assemble burger by placing 1tbsp. of aioli on the bottom of the bun, then add the cooked burger with melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions. Top with bun. The USDA recommends cooking ground beef to a minimum internal temperature of 160 °F.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.